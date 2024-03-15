WATCH: 'Baywatch' Alum Nicole Eggert Shaves Her Head Following Devastating Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Baywatch alum Nicole Eggert shaved her head this week following her devastating breast cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come weeks after Eggert, 52, revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in December 2023, the actress and mom-of-two shared an update on her treatment journey on Thursday night.
The Baywatch and Charles in Charge star uploaded a video of herself and her daughter Keegan, 12, shaving her head on Instagram.
Eggert paired the touching video with a recording of the hit Beastie Boys song Fight For Your Right as she smiled at the camera and started to shave her head.
“Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are,” the actress captioned the post – a quote from author Madeleine Eames.
The Charles in Charge star previously cut her hair in February, although she did not decide to shave her head until this week.
"Stay one step ahead of ur fears and u will never be defeated,” Eggert wrote alongside a video of her haircut last month. "Thank u to [Michelle David] for laughing along with me and giving me this cute new do when I was just going to shave it all off.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Eggert was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in December 2023. She announced her diagnosis one month later in January 2024.
“It really was throbbing and hurting,” Eggert explained in January. “I immediately went to my general practitioner, and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at.”
“But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked,” she continued. “So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done.”
Flash forward to December, and Eggert was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“I can definitely feel it,” she said regarding the cancer. “It's there. It needs to be taken out.”
“So it's just a matter of do I have to do treatment before the surgery or can they perform the surgery and then I do the treatment after,” Eggert added earlier this year.
The Baywatch alum’s closest friends have since launched a GoFundMe to help Eggert cover her mounting medical expenses amid her stage 2 breast cancer fight. The fundraiser currently sits at $48,099 of its $100,000 goal as of Friday morning.
According to one insider, the Who’s the Boss actress’s medical bills started “piling up” and the burden quickly left Eggert in “dire straits.”
"Doctors are hopeful she can get through this medical trauma,” one close friend said last month, “but her bills are piling up and really putting her in dire straits.”
Several actresses responded to Eggert’s Instagram video this week to share their support amid the Baywatch star’s devastating cancer journey.
"Sending you a big hug,” Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth commented.
"Grace. You have the most grace,” Alyssa Milano added. “It’s inspiring and I appreciate you."