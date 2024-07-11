O-He Knew: Obama Spoke to Clooney Before Bombshell Demand for Biden to Drop Out — but Didn’t Object

Former president Barack Obama knew about George Clooney's demand for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race against Donald Trump before the bombshell op-ed ran — but didn't try to stop it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Politico reports that Clooney reached out to give Obama a heads up beforehand. Sources familiar with the exchange told the outlet that Biden's former boss didn't encourage the move, but he also didn't object to it.

Obama, who was one of the first major voices defending the president from calls to step aside following the disastrous debate, attended a glitzy Los Angeles fundraiser for Biden alongside Clooney less than a month ago.