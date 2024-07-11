NBC’s Chuck Todd Confesses Biden Cabinet Secretary Told Him TWO YEARS AGO That Joe ‘Can't Run Again’ — But Admits He Was Too ‘Afraid’ to Report the News
More like hide the press. NBC News, its ailing political program Meet The Press, and Chuck Todd have come under fire amid claims they were “complicit” in the cover-up of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.
In a startling podcast, Todd revealed an unnamed “senior” cabinet secretary inside the White House exposed the true extent of the aging president.
The goateed Todd said in a discussion with Politico‘s Jonathan Martin on an episode of The Chuck Toddcast: “I had a cabinet secretary two years ago, okay? Two years ago, out of the blue asked me, ‘You really think he’s gonna — he can’t run again like this.'
“I said, ‘Well, you have more interaction with him than I do,’ and they said, ‘I don’t have a lot of interaction with him.’ This is a pretty senior cabinet secretary.
“So, and this was two years ago,” added Todd, who considers himself to be one of the most powerful figures in D.C. political journalism and a former moderator of Meet the Press.
Todd, who was forced out from the top job in politics at NBC News in the middle of last year, went on to expose himself as being too “afraid” to tell the American people what the powerful cabinet member had told him.
He confessed: “This is one of those, you know, it’s the classic open secret, conversation, right? It’s the story everybody knows and everybody was afraid to talk about.”
Todd added he sees “no evidence” Biden can serve four more years and declared the White House had “no credibility left on this topic” of Biden’s health.
In the wake of Todd’s explosive confession, a top Republican source told RadarOnline.com: “How can Chuck even go on the air anymore? He has exposed himself as being complicit in the cover-up of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.
“Here you have a senior government figure blowing the whistle to someone who had the biggest and most credible platform in the Beltway, Meet the Press.
“But NBC News and Chuck Todd did not think, in their infinite wisdom, Biden’s lack of participation in running the country and his obvious mental feebleness was a news event worthy of telling the American public. This is breathtaking and disturbing stuff. It is Chuck Todd and NBC that have no credibility left on this topic.”
The White House press corps has come in for stinging criticism following Biden’s embarrassing performance in the first presidential debate with Donald Trump on June 27.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Fox News host Sean Hannity led the charge and accused Democrats and the “state-run media mob” of lying, suggesting they were now “feigning surprise” about the state of affairs behind-the-scenes.
The conservative host said on his show Hannity on Tuesday night: “Top Democrats have now called on his [Trump] opponent, Joe Biden, to step down.
“We've been hearing it since the debate. Multiple editorial boards have done the same. Left wing hosts, pundits, cable news have been pleading with Joe to please leave the race. Many of Biden's friends and allies publicly diagnosing him with dementia, and said he was not capable of serving another four years.
“Even George Stephanopoulos, who just interviewed Biden, said he doesn't think Biden can serve another term.
“This has been transparent. This has been obvious for over four years, as President Trump addressed this tonight as a huge cover-up. But everyone around Biden, every Democrat, the state-run media mob, they have all been involved in the Joe Biden cognitive decline cover-up.”
Hannity added: “They've known the whole time!”