Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

REVEALED: Parkinson's Specialist has Visited the Biden White House Residence at Least Nine Times Since July 2023

President Joe Biden at the White House
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 7 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Parkinson’s disease specialist has visited the White House at least nine times in the last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
parkinsons specialist visited joe biden white house nine times
Source: mega

A Parkinson's disease expert visited the White House several times.

According to the New York Post, a top Washington D.C. neurologist had a meeting with President Joe Biden’s personal doctor at the White House earlier this year.

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor and two others at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17.

Visitor logs show Dr. Cannard traveled to the White House residence medical clinic at least nine times in the last two years.

Before July 2023, Dr. Cannard had visited the White House only once, in November 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
parkinsons specialist visited joe biden white house nine times
Source: mega

Several critics question President Joe Biden's mental abilities.

Article continues below advertisement

The meeting included Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist at Walter Reed. While the purpose of the meeting remains undisclosed, questions have emerged regarding President Biden's mental health following his recent debate with former President Donald Trump.

Dr. Cannard, who has worked extensively in Parkinson's disease at Walter Reed for nearly 20 years, is known as the "neurology specialist supporting the White House Medical Unit."

Since Dr. O'Connor is responsible for President Biden's health, it is speculated that the meeting pertained to the President's well-being.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement
parkinsons specialist visited joe biden white house nine times
Source: mega

Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Dr. O'Connor giving President Biden a clean bill of health to President Biden at his annual physical, doubts persist regarding the commander-in-chief's cognitive health.

Allegations from figures like Rep. Ronny Jackson suggest a potential cover-up of the President's declining health.

Jackson raised concerns about the diminishing cognitive health of the President and claimed the First Family is trying to cover up how bad it's gotten.

"I believe he and Jill Biden have led the cover-up. Kevin O’Connor is like a son to Jill Biden — she loves him," Jackson claimed. "It’s crazy. Kevin O’Connor was in that job on day one of the Biden administration because they knew they could trust Kevin to say and do anything that needed to be said or done and cover up whatever needed to be covered up. He is part of the Biden family."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar
Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Rob Howard, a professor of old age psychiatry, pointed out symptoms displayed by President Biden that are indicative of Parkinson’s disease, although a formal diagnosis was not provided.

“I am not saying it's Parkinson’s disease, I am just pointing out that there are features to him that are consistent with Parkinson’s disease," Howard told the New York Post.

Sen. Roger Marshall who is a physician, said “many” in the medical community have “suspected for several years that the president might be suffering from Parkinson’s disease.”

“Sadly, over 500,000 Americans are afflicted by this progressive neurological condition. If the president of the United States is among them, the American people deserve to know before voting in November,” he told the outlet.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.