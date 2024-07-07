REVEALED: Parkinson's Specialist has Visited the Biden White House Residence at Least Nine Times Since July 2023
A Parkinson’s disease specialist has visited the White House at least nine times in the last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the New York Post, a top Washington D.C. neurologist had a meeting with President Joe Biden’s personal doctor at the White House earlier this year.
Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor and two others at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17.
Visitor logs show Dr. Cannard traveled to the White House residence medical clinic at least nine times in the last two years.
Before July 2023, Dr. Cannard had visited the White House only once, in November 2022.
The meeting included Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist at Walter Reed. While the purpose of the meeting remains undisclosed, questions have emerged regarding President Biden's mental health following his recent debate with former President Donald Trump.
Dr. Cannard, who has worked extensively in Parkinson's disease at Walter Reed for nearly 20 years, is known as the "neurology specialist supporting the White House Medical Unit."
Since Dr. O'Connor is responsible for President Biden's health, it is speculated that the meeting pertained to the President's well-being.
- Revolt Deepens: Biden Staffer Inside White House Reveals Disturbing Decline in President's Abilities — and Says He Should Stand Down From 2024 Campaign
- President Joe Biden Needs to be Evaluated for Parkinson’s Disease: Medical Experts
- 'Too Much at Stake': President Joe Biden Faces Mounting Pressure to Drop Out By Top Democrats After Disastrous Interview
Despite Dr. O'Connor giving President Biden a clean bill of health to President Biden at his annual physical, doubts persist regarding the commander-in-chief's cognitive health.
Allegations from figures like Rep. Ronny Jackson suggest a potential cover-up of the President's declining health.
Jackson raised concerns about the diminishing cognitive health of the President and claimed the First Family is trying to cover up how bad it's gotten.
"I believe he and Jill Biden have led the cover-up. Kevin O’Connor is like a son to Jill Biden — she loves him," Jackson claimed. "It’s crazy. Kevin O’Connor was in that job on day one of the Biden administration because they knew they could trust Kevin to say and do anything that needed to be said or done and cover up whatever needed to be covered up. He is part of the Biden family."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Dr. Rob Howard, a professor of old age psychiatry, pointed out symptoms displayed by President Biden that are indicative of Parkinson’s disease, although a formal diagnosis was not provided.
“I am not saying it's Parkinson’s disease, I am just pointing out that there are features to him that are consistent with Parkinson’s disease," Howard told the New York Post.
Sen. Roger Marshall who is a physician, said “many” in the medical community have “suspected for several years that the president might be suffering from Parkinson’s disease.”
“Sadly, over 500,000 Americans are afflicted by this progressive neurological condition. If the president of the United States is among them, the American people deserve to know before voting in November,” he told the outlet.