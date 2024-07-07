REVEALED: Parkinson's Specialist has Visited the Biden White House Residence at Least Nine Times Since July 2023

According to the New York Post, a top Washington D.C. neurologist had a meeting with President Joe Biden’s personal doctor at the White House earlier this year.

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor and two others at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17.

Visitor logs show Dr. Cannard traveled to the White House residence medical clinic at least nine times in the last two years.

Before July 2023, Dr. Cannard had visited the White House only once, in November 2022.