End of an Era: WWE Legend John Cena Retires From Wrestling After 20-Year Career
Wrestling legend John Cena announced his retirement from WWE during the Money in the Bank event held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cena, who had an illustrious 20-year career and won the WWE championship belt an impressive 16 times, made the heartfelt declaration to a packed audience.
During his emotional speech, Cena stood in the ring with a microphone in hand, capturing the crowd's attention. He declared, “Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from WWE.”
The announcement was met with a mix of emotions from the audience. Initially, the audience responded with a resounding "No!" coupled with gestures of disappointment, but then a silence fell over the arena.
Acknowledging the loyal fans, Cena expressed his gratitude for their unwavering support throughout his career. He attributed part of WWE's success to the dedication of these fans, stating, “I want to thank you all for always showing up. You have truly helped build WWE into what it is today.”
Additionally, Cena highlighted a significant milestone for the wrestling industry - Netflix's upcoming exclusive partnership with WWE Raw, set to debut in 2025.
Despite the finality of his retirement announcement, Cena left a glimmer of hope for his fans by hinting at a possible return to the ring in the future.
While he did not delve into specifics, his openness to a potential comeback sparked intrigue among fans and industry insiders alike.
- ‘Shameful’: Vince McMahon’s Accuser's Rep Slams Dwayne Johnson and John Cena for ‘Associating’ With Disgraced WWE Founder Despite Disturbing Sex Abuse Lawsuit
- WATCH: Actor John Cena Strips Down Naked for Hilarious Skit With Host Jimmy Kimmel at 96th Academy Awards
- Nikki Bella Congratulates Ex John Cena Following His Marriage to Shay Shariatzadeh
The beloved wrestler has made a name for himself outside of the ring, garnering a lucrative film career, starring in a number of blockbuster hits such as The Fast and the Furious 9, Transformers: Bumblebee, and DC's The Suicide Squad.
He's also appeared in several high-profile TV shows such as Hulu's The Bear, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the hit Max show Peacemaker, in which he plays the titular anti-hero.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The news of Cena's retirement marks the end of an era in the world of professional wrestling. With a career spanning two decades and numerous championship titles, Cena has solidified his status as one of the sport's most iconic figures.
His contributions to WWE, both in and out of the ring, have left a lasting impact on the industry and endeared him to fans worldwide.