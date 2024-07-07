End of an Era: WWE Legend John Cena Retires From Wrestling After 20-Year Career

During his emotional speech, Cena stood in the ring with a microphone in hand, capturing the crowd's attention. He declared, “Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from WWE.”

The announcement was met with a mix of emotions from the audience. Initially, the audience responded with a resounding "No!" coupled with gestures of disappointment, but then a silence fell over the arena.

Acknowledging the loyal fans, Cena expressed his gratitude for their unwavering support throughout his career. He attributed part of WWE's success to the dedication of these fans, stating, “I want to thank you all for always showing up. You have truly helped build WWE into what it is today.”

Additionally, Cena highlighted a significant milestone for the wrestling industry - Netflix's upcoming exclusive partnership with WWE Raw, set to debut in 2025.