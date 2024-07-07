Revolt Deepens: Biden Staffer Inside White House Reveals Disturbing Decline in President's Abilities — and Says He Should Stand Down From 2024 Campaign

According to the New York Times, the senior White House official, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed various instances where President Biden displayed signs of aging and cognitive decline, such as speaking slowly, haltingly, and quietly.

This revelation comes amidst a series of public incidents that have sparked further doubts about President Biden's capability to fulfill his duties effectively.

From freezing during public events to confusing details and trailing off mid-sentence, the president's behavior has raised eyebrows, not only within his inner circle, but also among politicians in other countries.