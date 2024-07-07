Revolt Deepens: Biden Staffer Inside White House Reveals Disturbing Decline in President's Abilities — and Says He Should Stand Down From 2024 Campaign
A White House staffer who closely worked with President Joe Biden has raised concerns about the commander-in-chief's mental acuity, hinting at potential implications for his future in office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the New York Times, the senior White House official, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed various instances where President Biden displayed signs of aging and cognitive decline, such as speaking slowly, haltingly, and quietly.
This revelation comes amidst a series of public incidents that have sparked further doubts about President Biden's capability to fulfill his duties effectively.
From freezing during public events to confusing details and trailing off mid-sentence, the president's behavior has raised eyebrows, not only within his inner circle, but also among politicians in other countries.
The White House insider explicitly stated that President Biden should not pursue re-election, citing his observed decline in mental sharpness.
Other members of Biden's team reinforced this advice, having noticed similar behavioral patterns, including difficulties in public speaking and staying focused during appearances.
The concern over President Biden's mental fitness extends to his public appearances, with reports of incidents such as freezing at celebrations and struggling to deliver coherent speeches.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the president has faced criticism for his performance after the recent CNN presidential debate and his interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. Biden struggled to stay focused and answer basic questions, leading to concerns about his overall health and ability to lead effectively.
While several of President Biden's aides maintain that he is in good physical and mental condition, some medical experts have raised the possibility of underlying health issues, such as Parkinson's disease.
The condition, known for its impact on cognitive functions and motor skills, could potentially explain the president's symptoms.
According to experts, Biden has been exhibiting a slowed walk, slight lurching inertia when starting a step or turn, flat face (hypomimia), a staring look with diminished blinking and a low raspy voice (hypophonia), all occurring together.
In response to mounting concerns within the Democratic Party, several high-profile media figures have called for President Biden to step down from the race, citing doubts about his mental fortitude and ability to serve another term. However, in a recent White House staff call, the president, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, recently announced that Biden would remain in the race.