‘COVER-UP’: Top Biden Aides ‘Aggressively’ Hid Devastating Toll of Aging on Ailing Prez as It’s Revealed ‘Raging’ Donors Feel ‘Duped’ Over Their Support
Joe Biden’s aides have been “aggressively” trying to hide the devastating effects of aging on the embattled president, RadarOnline.com has learned, as many Democratic donors feel “duped” by the president’s team.
In a shocking development to come as President Biden faces calls to withdraw from the 2024 White House race after his disastrous first debate performance against Donald Trump last month, insiders revealed that America’s oldest leader – who is due to turn 82 in November – has a team of aides working relentlessly to cover up how age is taking a toll on the Democrat.
According to a bombshell report published by the Wall Street Journal on Monday night, several senior White House advisers have “aggressively stage-managed” Biden’s schedule, movements, and personal interactions in their effort to minimize the aging president’s predicament.
While the White House has allegedly “limited” Biden’s daily itinerary and shielded him from impromptu exchanges, advisers have also reportedly “restricted” news conferences and media appearances.
It should also be noted that President Biden has held fewer news conferences and interviews than any president at this point in their terms going back to President Ronald Reagan.
Those closest to the president have named a string of “big picture” advisers they say are to blame for throwing a ring of steel around President Biden in a battle to stop the public from spotting the signs that he is struggling as he ages.
Some of the advisers named in the surprising new WSJ report included senior adviser Anita Dunn and longtime political counselors Steve Ricchetti and Mike Donilon.
Democratic insiders also pointed to lesser-known aides who have reportedly served as gatekeepers for the president – including close confidants Annie Tomasini and Anthony Bernal.
Meanwhile, some of Biden’s closest allies have defended the 81-year-old president amid reports that is “forgetful,” regularly “stumbles over words,” and consistently “struggles to convey his thoughts.”
“He engages in a very personal way, asking questions,” Senator Patty Murray said after the WSJ reported that Biden “spoke softly,” “paused for long periods,” and “read from notes to make obvious points” during a meeting earlier this year. “He is listening and absorbing.”
But Senator Murray later changed her tune in the wake of Biden’s disastrous debate performance in Atlanta last month.
“We need to see a much more forceful and energetic candidate on the campaign trail in the very near future in order for him to convince voters he is up to the job,” the senator said on Monday.
White House spokesman Andrew Bates has since disputed the reports that President Biden had been “shielded from the public” and that his staff “acted as gatekeepers.”
“Joe Biden is proud of the team he leads as he continues to build on the most successful record in modern American history,” Bates responded after the WSJ interviewed more than two dozen Democratic insiders both before and after Biden’s first debate last month.
Also surprising was the revelation that some of Biden’s biggest donors felt “duped” by the president’s team as they “aggressively stage-manage” the Democratic leader to cover up his age.
According to the WSJ, several deep-pocketed donors directed their frustration at Jeffrey Katzenberg – the Hollywood mogul who serves as the current co-chair of Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign.
Although Katzenberg reportedly “made the case for Biden” during lunches around Los Angeles with wealthy Democratic donors ahead of last month’s debate, many of those donors ultimately felt “misled” by Biden’s team after the debate on June 27.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the concerns regarding President Biden’s age and mental acuity can be dated back to long before the first presidential debate in Atlanta last month.
Trump first dubbed President Biden “Sleepy Joe” during the last race for the White House in 2020, and Biden’s critics have used the nickname regularly when attacking Biden’s old age and seemingly poor mental acuity.
The concerns regarding Biden’s age intensified last year when Special Counsel Robert Hur published a damning report regarding the president’s possession of classified documents, and the concerns ultimately culminated last month during Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Trump in Atlanta.