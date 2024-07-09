‘COVER-UP’: Top Biden Aides ‘Aggressively’ Hid Devastating Toll of Aging on Ailing Prez as It’s Revealed ‘Raging’ Donors Feel ‘Duped’ Over Their Support

Joe Biden’s aides have been “aggressively” trying to hide the devastating effects of aging on the embattled president, RadarOnline.com has learned, as many Democratic donors feel “duped” by the president’s team.

In a shocking development to come as President Biden faces calls to withdraw from the 2024 White House race after his disastrous first debate performance against Donald Trump last month, insiders revealed that America’s oldest leader – who is due to turn 82 in November – has a team of aides working relentlessly to cover up how age is taking a toll on the Democrat.