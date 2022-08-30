NBC's Chuck Todd On Chopping Block After 'Meet The Press' Ratings Plummet, Female Replacement Already In Works

Staffers at the network are "baffled" over "how long he’s remained atop the struggling show," according to a well-placed insider. As RadarOnline.com already reported, Todd's show recorded its lowest-rated quarter over the April-May-June period.

Todd peaked at more than 4 million viewers in the first quarter of 2017 (January-February-March) in the midst of Donald Trump’s presidency. But, the magic number faded to a paltry 2.4 million — shaving off a third of the notoriously goateed anchor’s audience.

“At what point does anyone have the balls to say ‘Maybe the problem is the face of it’?" a source told the Daily Beast.