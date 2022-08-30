Meghan Markle Blows-Off Serena Williams’ At Star-Studded US Open Sendoff

Meghan Markle is happy to talk about her “dear, dear friend Serena [Williams],” but when it comes to action instead of words, the Duchess is missing.

“Of course, Serena invited Meghan. She would have loved Meghan to be in the crowd for the start of her final time at Flushing Meadows. But unfortunately, Meghan was busy working on her podcast in LA,” sources tell Radar.