"She was between me and I think where the gun went off and i think it went through her and into me?" a puzzled Souza explained before asking, "Do you know anything about what's going on with her? Is she ok?"

The deputy said he had no knowledge of Hutchins' condition at the time, but it was later revealed that the cinematographer succumbed to her injuries in the hospital that day.

Baldwin, whose involuntary manslaughter trial began this week, maintains that he never pulled the trigger of the Colt .45 revolver and has pleaded not guilty. The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in her trial over Hutchins' death in March, and she was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.