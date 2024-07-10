'Bridget Jones' Filming Causes 'Feud' Between Renee Zellweger and Harry Styles as Celebs Are Asked to Leave Their Homes
There was chaos in the streets of London this week as some of England’s biggest celebs were asked to leave their homes so Renee Zellweger could film her latest Bridget Jones movie.
As Zellweger, 55, continues work on the fourth installment of her hit Bridget Jones series, insiders claimed that A-list stars like Harry Styles, 30, and Rami Malek, 43, were asked to leave their London pads or only go out at certain times.
One source spilled: “The film is causing chaos in this part of North London where they are shooting a lot of the film.
"Neighbourhoods with stars such as Harry, Rami, Ricky Gervais, and Rowan Atkinson living there are all getting letters from the production about not interrupting shots.”
The tipster told The Sun that while several of the big names were happy to accommodate Zellweger and the Bridget Jones filming crew, others were not as quick to accept the headaches the new flick’s shooting schedule has caused.
The outlet’s mole said: “The letters have informed them about when filming is taking place and they have been asked to either leave their homes during this time or not to come and go at certain times.
“It’s like they’re being held hostage by Bridget – and it’s driving everyone mad.”
Mad About the Boy, which is scheduled to premiere next year, sees Zellweger return to the role of Bridget Jones for the fourth time following 2016’s Bridget Jones's Baby.
The new film will follow Zellweger’s character as Jones begins dating again after the death of her husband Mark Darcy – who was previously played by Colin Firth, 63.
Leo Woodall, 27, of The White Lotus fame is set to star alongside Zellweger. Hugh Grant’s character Daniel Cleaver will also make a return.
Another insider said of the feud brought on by the filming of the new Bridget Jones movie: “I’ve got no idea what all the fuss is about – I’d be at the window with a cup of tea.”
This is not the first time there has been drama surrounding the production of one of Zellweger’s Hollywood projects.
The actress’ boyfriend, 45-year-old Wheeler Dealers star Ant Anstead, fought with his 41-year-old ex-wife Christina Haack two years ago after Haack put Zellweger's health and job at risk.
Anstead claimed that Zellweger's Hollywood production came to a screeching halt in April 2022 after his Flip or Flop alum ex-wife exposed the couple to COVID-19
Anstead wrote in court documents in 2022: “At the time my partner was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause.”
Zellweger and Anstead started dating in June 2021 after meeting on the set of his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.
A source close to the couple said at the time: “There is so much respect between them.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Zellweger and Styles’ reps for comment regarding the alleged drama brought on by the filming of the new Bridget Jones film in North London.