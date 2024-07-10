Although Brad Pitt still has visitation with his younger kids, the actor is said to have "virtually no contact" with his older children following the acrimonious split with ex-wife Angelina Jolie that has torn their family apart, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," a source close to the family told PEOPLE. "Pitt is currently on location in Europe filming his upcoming racing movie F1."