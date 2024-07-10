Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's Fatherhood Struggles: Actor Has 'Virtually No Contact' With His Older Kids, Only Visitation with Younger Kids

Composite photo of Brad Pitt.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is said to have "virtually no contact" with his older children following the acrimonious split with ex-wife Angelina Jolie that has torn their family apart.

By:

Jul. 10 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Although Brad Pitt still has visitation with his younger kids, the actor is said to have "virtually no contact" with his older children following the acrimonious split with ex-wife Angelina Jolie that has torn their family apart, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," a source close to the family told PEOPLE. "Pitt is currently on location in Europe filming his upcoming racing movie F1."

brad pitt grants actors request to force ex angelina jolie to turn over staff nda pp
Source: mega

"[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids," the insider added.

Jolie, 48, and Pitt, 60, share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, all of whom have largely sided with their mom and distanced themselves from their dad in the wake of their parents' dramatic 2016 breakup.

inside brad pitts relationship with his and angelina jolies children
Source: MEGA

Maddox, Zahara, and Vivienne all mostly go by the last name Jolie, instead of Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh took things a step further by filing to legally drop "Pitt" from her last name on her 18th birthday in May.

A source told PEOPLE in June that Pitt is "aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
brad pitt angelina jolie icy email sent lawyers to brad winery sale
Source: MEGA

He allegedly believes Angelina is "turning" the kids against him.

Jolie has accused Pitt of physical abuse towards her and the kids, and since their split, the onetime lovers have been locked in a years-long legal battle over their divorce, custody of their children, and their French winery Chateau Miraval.

"He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad," an insider spilled to In Touch last month.

brad pitt ines de ramon living together dating for over year pp radar
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt wants to have an 'intimate Europe wedding' with Ines de Ramon sooner than later.

As we previously reported, Pitt is claimed to be "desperate to have a child" and get a "life do-over" with Ines de Ramon. "Brad misses Shiloh and his other kids so much, but there's not a whole lot he can do," a source has claimed. "That's why he's looking to the future and is so thrilled Ines is ready to start a family with him."

However, another insider told us that he is not in a rush to take that next step despite being content with his current romance.

A third tipster said that his new girlfriend is helping to fix the rift and is committed to repairing Pitt's fractured relationship with his kids: "They no longer want to spend time with Brad. Ines sees the pain it’s causing and is heartbroken for him. She has been his rock."

