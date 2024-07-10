Your tip
Dame Shirley Bassey, 87, Confesses She 'Forgot to Curtsey' to King Charles When She Received Royal Honor: 'I Grabbed His Hands'

Composite photo of Dame Shirley Bassey and King Charles III.
Shirley Bassey admits she was overcome with nerves and broke royal protocol on Tuesday night.

Jul. 10 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Welsh singer Shirley Bassey admitted she was so overcome by nerves that she "forgot to curtsey" to King Charles III when receiving her latest Royal honor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The dame, 87, was made a Companion of Honour at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

dame shirley bassey confesses she forgot to curtsey to king charles
Bassey received the Companion of Honour award at Windsor Castle on Tuesday night.

The 87-year-old confessed she was more afraid of accepting the award than she was about singing to the Royal family.

"I think it’s more nerve-racking to receive the award from him than to sing in front of him," Bassey explained, according to the Daily Mail. "I mean, it’s new, different, whereas singing I’ve been doing since I was a child."

king charles
Bassey was so overcome with nerves that she 'forgot to curtsey' to the king.

"I forgot to curtsy, but that’s why I grabbed his hands because I forgot to curtsy. Instinctive," the dame added.

Bassey, who attended the ceremony with her grandson Sebastian and great-granddaughter Sofia, further confessed that she knew she "shouldn't" have broken protocol.

dame shirley bassey confesses she forgot to curtsey to king charles jpg
The Welsh singer said she was more nervous to receive the award than to sing to the royal family.

"I asked how he was, and he said he was fine and said, "You look wonderful," Bessey explained. "He wished me all the best and then I grabbed him — I know I shouldn't have done that. But I grabbed both his hands and said, 'I wish you well.'"

This wasn't the first time Bassey has entertained royals. The dame opened up about one the most "glamorous" moments of her life was when she first serenaded the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Variety Performance.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

dame shirley bassey
Bassey received her damehood in 1999.

"I've had 70 years of glamorous moments. I think the first time I sang for the Queen at the Royal Variety — my very first show. And then I did quite a few after and was very blasé about it," Bassey recalled.

Bassey received her damehood in 1999 but said she was "truly humbled" to receive the Companion of Honour award this week.

"Receiving the Order of the Companions of Honour is just one of the most wonderful feelings. Music has been a constant companion in my life," she said of the honor.

"As a little girl growing up in Tiger Bay, I would dream of traveling the world and never imagined that one day my voice would take me to where I am now," Bassey added.

"Entertaining audiences for over 70 years has been a privilege. My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled."

