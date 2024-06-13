Fears Monarchy Won't Survive Without Kate: House of Windsor 'Crumbling Under the Pressure' of Life Without Her
The British monarchy is said to be struggling mightily without Kate Middleton around to keep everything on track, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Britain's crown may rest on the head of King Charles, but Princess Kate has been the glue that holds the royal family together, say sources who warn the House of Windsor is crumbling under the pressure of life without her as she focuses on recovering from devastating surgery.
“Everyone is hoping Kate will return sooner than later, but there’s also a collective mandate that she must not be rushed back,” a palace insider confided. “Even if she does make an occasional appearance, the agreement is to give her peace and quiet and not drag her into the stresses of palace operations.”
The royals are desperately trying to cope with Kate’s extended leave from most duties, which could last up to a year, or more.
“They all agree giving Kate time to heal is the right thing to do, but that doesn’t make things easy,” explained the insider. “Her absence has left a huge hole in the operations because she was intrinsic to the decision-making process along with everything else, including general morale.”
Palace sources say Britain’s blue bloods were desperately hoping Kate, 42, would be well enough to return to public service after Easter, but that proved to be overly optimistic.
“The talk among courtiers is Kate’s doing better but is not to the point where she can resume her responsibilities,” revealed the insider. “She needs rest, and her time should be spent with her family.”
King Charles, 75, returned to public duties sooner than most people were expecting, though his summer schedule is light as he continues his treatment for cancer. But he’s said to sorely miss Kate, who’s also suffering from the disease.
“His Majesty feels lost without her,” said the palace source. “He used to pick up the phone and bounce ideas off her all the time, as did his wife, Queen Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne. Even the courtiers would go to her for advice.”
“Kate’s known as the problem solver and everybody’s personal therapist, and they’re clearly struggling without her.”
Prince William, 42, is likely feeling the brunt of it. The future king has to juggle his expanding royal duties while also tending to Kate and their children, George, 10, Charlotte, 9 and Louis, 6.
“The stress must be wearing down William, and he’s lonely at public outings without Kate by his side,” said the insider. “He’s doing his very best to stay calm and keep his head up for the family’s sake.”
In May, William gave a rare update on Kate’s condition, telling members of the public she was “doing well.”
Meanwhile, other royals, such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are trying to fill the gap but are having a hard time measuring up to popular Kate. Windsor Castle’s Garter Day, the Royal Ascot horse racing festival, and the Wimbledon Tennis Championships will all seem empty without her, lament palace sources.
“Her absence is expected at this point, but that doesn’t erase the disappointment,” noted the insider.
Kate’s last public appearance was on Christmas Day 2023. After months of rampant rumors and conspiracy theories, she finally addressed the people in a social media video in late March to announce her cancer diagnosis.
“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Kate said. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”
The insider added, “A full recovery for Kate is what everyone is fervently hoping for. The monarchy may depend on it!”