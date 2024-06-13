Fears Monarchy Won't Survive Without Kate: House of Windsor 'Crumbling Under the Pressure' of Life Without Her

Sources warn the House of Windsor is crumbling under the pressure of life without Kate Middleton as she focuses on recovering.

Britain's crown may rest on the head of King Charles , but Princess Kate has been the glue that holds the royal family together , say sources who warn the House of Windsor is crumbling under the pressure of life without her as she focuses on recovering from devastating surgery.

“Everyone is hoping Kate will return sooner than later, but there’s also a collective mandate that she must not be rushed back,” a palace insider confided. “Even if she does make an occasional appearance, the agreement is to give her peace and quiet and not drag her into the stresses of palace operations.”

The royals are desperately trying to cope with Kate’s extended leave from most duties, which could last up to a year, or more.

“They all agree giving Kate time to heal is the right thing to do, but that doesn’t make things easy,” explained the insider. “Her absence has left a huge hole in the operations because she was intrinsic to the decision-making process along with everything else, including general morale.”