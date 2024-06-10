King Charles 'Won't Slow Down or Do What He's Told' as He Battles Cancer, Queen Camilla Reveals
Queen Camilla has offered an update on King Charles' health as he returns to public-facing duties in the wake of his cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Camilla revealed that the King is "doing fine" but "won't slow down and won't do what he's told" while he eases back into things and continues his treatment, Sky News reports.
Camilla shared the news while speaking to novelist Lee Child, author of the popular Jack Reacher crime thriller series, at the second annual Queen's Reading Room Festival at Hampton Court Palace in Surrey on Saturday.
"Sounds to me like a typical husband," the writer quipped in response.
King Charles only recently resumed public-facing duties, officially returning to work on April 30 following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February.
An undisclosed form of cancer was discovered during an unrelated procedure for an enlarged prostate, but Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Charles does not have prostate cancer.
Camilla said earlier this month that Charles was "really thrilled to be out. I've been trying to hold him back." During an appearance at the Royal School of Military Engineering on May 9, he joked that he was glad to be "let out of my cage."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Charles and Prince William suddenly cleared their calendars and canceled several upcoming royal engagements as the United Kingdom prepares for a surprise general election on July 4 called by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace explained, "Following the Prime Minister's statement this afternoon calling a General Election, The Royal Family will – in accordance with normal procedure – postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign."
But the King did travel to Normandy last week for a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, and he is expected to take part in the Trooping the Colour event on Saturday, June 15, although he will inspect the soldiers from carriage rather than on horseback.
Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has also taken a step back from public outings and largely remained out of the public eye since revealing her own cancer diagnosis in March.
"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she said at the time. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."