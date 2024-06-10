King Charles 'Won't Slow Down or Do What He's Told' as He Battles Cancer, Queen Camilla Reveals

King Charles only recently resumed public-facing duties, officially returning to work on April 30 following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February.

An undisclosed form of cancer was discovered during an unrelated procedure for an enlarged prostate, but Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Charles does not have prostate cancer.

Camilla said earlier this month that Charles was "really thrilled to be out. I've been trying to hold him back." During an appearance at the Royal School of Military Engineering on May 9, he joked that he was glad to be "let out of my cage."