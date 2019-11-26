Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Jack Reacher’ Author Says Tom Cruise Is ‘Too Old’ To Play The Action Hero ‘He’s 57, he needs to move on,’ novelist Lee Child insists.

Tom Cruise loved being the action star in the Jack Reacher films based off Lee Child’s novels, but according to the author, it’s a good thing the franchise ended — mostly because of the actor’s age!

“Cruise was reluctant,” Child told The Sunday Times, recalling the moment the actor learned the movies were ending. “He had his own investment in it, he was going to argue against it.”

The novelist continued, “It sounds extremely patronizing, but I think it’s good for him. He’s too old for this stuff. He’s 57, he needs to move on, transition to being a character actor. He could get another 20 years out of it. He has the talent. He’s a terrific guy, very considerate, good fun.”

While it seems Cruise’s career as an ex-Army investigator in the Jack Reacher films is finished, he is currently gearing up for another Mission: Impossible sequel!