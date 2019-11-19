Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Cruise’s Church Of Scientology Throws Block Party – And Barely Anyone Attends! Controversial organization’s bash was meant to celebrate 'growth,' eyewitness claims.

Snubbed! RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that the Church of Scientology had one big, awkward weekend. An eyewitness revealed to Radar that the controversial organization backed by Tom Cruise threw a block party on Saturday, November 16 that was barely attended by its loyal members!

According to Florida resident Clay Irwin, the corrupt organization decorated the downtown Clearwater area with a giant banner that read, “Welcome To The Church of Scientology Fall Downtown Block Party.”

The bash allegedly began at 5 p.m. and was supposed to end at 11 p.m. But the eyewitness claimed that because so many members were a no-show, the church wrapped up the festivities early.

As Radar exclusively reported, Florida residents are currently living in fear of the church after its blatant attempts to take over a portion of the town.

Radar shared exclusive photos showing just how Scientology executives have purchased parcels of land and properties to create what residents refer to now as a “creepy ghost town” with “fake” businesses.

According to Irwin, the church purchased dozens of storefronts on Fort Harrison Avenue – the same place where Saturday’s party was held.

Irwin confirmed to Radar this week that the photos shown below are proof that the church is, in fact, causing a scene in the downtown area. Despite its very low attendance, the block party was allegedly planned to “celebrate growth” in the church community, Irwin claimed a Scientologist informed him.

As Radar readers know, the Mission: Impossible actor recently moved across the street from the church’s headquarters in Clearwater. While Cruise’s multi-million dollar penthouse gives him access to the the church’s new locations, it appears he was also a no-show for the Scientology event.

