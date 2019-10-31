Florida Residents Live In Fear Of Scientology's 'Creepy Ghost Town' Where Tom Cruise Lives See photos of 'fake store fronts' created by the church outside of Cruise's home.

Non-scientology residents who live in Clearwater, Florida enjoy the community for its beautiful beaches and weather. But RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the controversial church has attempted to take over a portion of the town and residents are now living in fear because of it.

In an exclusive interview with Clearwater resident, Clay Irwin, photographed below, Radar has learned that the controversial church backed by Tom Cruise has been purchasing parcels of land and properties to create a “creepy ghost town” with “fake” businesses!

According to Irwin, who moved to the area six years ago, the church has changed the landscape of the beach town “drastically.”

“They opened up fake store fronts on Fort Harrison Avenue and they are all empty,” Irwin said.

The disgruntled resident added: “They have fake window displays and it’s kind of what they do there. They do not change the displays and they own six hotels, which are only open to Scientologists.”

As Radar readers know, Cruise purchased a multi-level suite across the street from the Church of Scientology headquarters complete with around-the-clock security. Residents in the area joke that the high-rise is the “Tower of Tom.”

In addition to the bizarre fake businesses, Irwin said the downtown Clearwater area has been “infiltrated” with Scientologists who “harass” non-church members who live in the area.

“Nobody wants to go downtown. Clearwater is a beautiful town and the downtown area is now a ghost town. The only thing you see is the Scientology minions.”

Irwin said the church members are spotted wearing “brown dress suits or blue vest suits.” The members almost always walk alone and resemble “flight attendants,” he explained.

As Radar readers know, Irwin has been a critic of the controversial church since he moved to the area six years ago. He claims scientologists forced him out of his former bar that he owned named Lucky Anchor. He is now gearing up to launch a pedal pub in Clearwater Beach.

“They chased me out. They were constantly calling the police on me even though I tried to stay neutral,” he explained. “So I was forced to sell because they bought my building. I didn’t want to sell. Everybody’s afraid of them.”

