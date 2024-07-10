Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Exclusive

What You Don’t See on TV: Hoda and Jenna Jealous of ‘Teacher’s Pet’ Savannah Guthrie

Composite photo of Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie.
Source: NBC

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are said to be envious over colleague Savannah Guthrie's pull with execs.

Jul. 10 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Today sensations Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager may play nice with colleague Savannah Guthrie on camera, but sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com that behind the scenes is a much different story.

Insiders claimed that Hoda, 59, and Jenna, 42, are secretly envious of Guthrie's plum position as "teacher's pet."

savannah guthrie nbc
Source: NBC

Sources revealed Hoda and Jenna are envious of Guthrie's 'teacher's pet' position.

"Savannah seems to get all the perks," a tipster tattled to us. "When she joined Today in 2011, bosses were thrilled and likened her to a breath of fresh air, the perfect combination of smart and cute — another Katie Couric, but better."

The 52-year-old anchor is sitting pretty on a salary of $8 million per season, while Hoda pulls in $7 million and Jenna gets a comparatively paltry $4 million.

hoda jenna nbc
Source: NBC

Insiders revealed part of the 'Today' co-host's envy of Guthrie is based on her higher salary.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Savannah gets more than both of them, so it's no wonder there's some envy going around," the source spilled. However, other insiders casted doubt on the claims and said there is no tension between the ladies.

When the bubbly blonde was MIA from the show June 20 and 21, Hoda addressed her co-host's time-out on-air, calling it a "well-deserved break" — but according to our sources, the vibe behind the scenes hasn't been so rosy.

hoda savannah guthrie nbc
Source: NBC

Hoda has shaded Guthrie for taking extended time off on-air.

"Hoda and Jenna gripe between themselves that it's not fair Savannah gets a day or two off whenever she pleases, while Hoda and Jenna need a darn good excuse to even think of taking time off without giving weeks of notice," the insider explained.

The feeling among TV bosses is apparently that Guthrie can do no wrong — and nothing Hoda or Jenna can do will change that, the source insisted.

"Savannah handles her job well and works hard, so when she needs time off, she gets it, simple as that," the tipster added.

The rivalry between Hoda and Guthrie has been simmering for some time now — and Jenna apparently flames tensions between her colleagues.

hoda jenna nbc
Source: NBC

Hoda and Guthrie's feud is said to date back to Matt Lauer's dramatic ousting.

The subject of Guthrie's ample time off has long been a thorn in the sides of her co-hosts. When the mom-of-two had to stay home with COVID-19 in 2022, Jenna and Hoda complained on-air about her "spa retreat" quarantine.

As this outlet previously reported, Hoda and Guthrie have allegedly been feuding off-camera ever since former co-host Matt Lauer was booted from air following a sex scandal in 2017.

