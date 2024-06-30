King Charles’ Plans to Rent Royal Lodge After He Finally Kicks Out Scandal Scarred Prince Andrew
King Charles has expressed his intention to rent out the Royal Lodge, the residence currently occupied by his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, for $1.2 million per year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The move is reportedly aimed at generating commercial revenue from the mansion. Prince Andrew has resisted this decision, showing no signs of willingly vacating the property.
The situation has escalated to the point where the rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew is described as "bitter," drawing parallels to the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and Prince William.
Despite Prince Andrew's reluctance to leave, sources close to the matter suggest that King Charles is determined to reclaim the Royal Lodge.
According to the Sun, there is a strong belief that the King will eventually succeed in convincing his brother to leave the residence.
This could potentially involve cutting off the substantial financial support of $5 million annually that Prince Andrew currently receives to sustain his lifestyle and upkeep of the property.
“It makes sense for Royal Lodge to be handed back to Crown Estates, which can pay for the much-needed repairs and renovations.
“It could then be rented to earn money for them, the King’s coffers, and the country rather than being a drain on everyone’s resources.”
An expert in property matters highlighted the Royal Lodge's financial potential, stating, "Rental of £1 million ($1.2 Million) a year is not far-fetched for a house of that size with incredible royal connections."
The idea is to return the property to the Crown Estates, which can then manage the necessary repairs and renovations before renting it out to generate revenue for the monarchy and the country.
The decision to rent out the Royal Lodge represents a strategic shift towards financial sustainability and efficiency.
By utilizing the property for commercial purposes, King Charles aims to turn what has been a drain on resources into a lucrative asset for the monarchy and the nation as a whole.
Despite the significance of this development, a spokesman for the King declined to provide any further comments on the matter.