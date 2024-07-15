RADAR EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Turns Back on George Clooney After Brutal Op-Ed Takedown on Old ‘Friend’ Biden
Hollywood isn't pleased with George Clooney.
In the wake of his firmly-worded op-ed calling for President Joe Biden to move on from his dreams of serving a second term in the White House and end his campaign, some members of the actor's former social circle are hitting back, RadarOnline.com can sensationally reveal.
One insider shared with RadarOnline.com: “The arrogance of Clooney is astounding. He has President Biden’s contact info. Why didn’t he just call his pal privately to air his concerns? Because George is an egomaniac who thinks every word he utters should be printed in The New York Times.”
While some Hollywood figures — such as 79-year-old Michael Douglas — admitted that the Ocean's Eleven actor had a point, others have made their disgust with Clooney known.
A second source claimed: "George’s name is being yanked off party invites and upcoming projects. No one wants to be seen with a traitor anymore."
"Plus, it looks like Clooney’s coup has failed. Joe isn’t going anywhere, but it looks like George should be the one considering stepping aside. His career, whatever was left of it, is over.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Clooney, 63, accused Democrats of ignoring "every warning sign" about President Biden's health amid his 2024 election campaign.
The Gravity star wrote: "The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."
"One battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can ... We are not going to win in November with this president ... Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024."
RadarOnline.com later revealed Clooney spoke with former President Barack Obama, 62, prior to releasing the op-ed. Sources noted Obama did not encourage his decision, but he also didn't try to stop him from publishing it.
However, it was Biden's primary political opponent Donald Trump who had harsh words for the Hollywood actor.
The embattled ex-prez, 78, wrote on his Truth Social platform: “What does Clooney know about anything? He uses the Democrat ‘talking point’ that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has ‘saved our Democracy' .... Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!”
