RADAR EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Turns Back on George Clooney After Brutal Op-Ed Takedown on Old ‘Friend’ Biden

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Clooney, 63, accused Democrats of ignoring "every warning sign" about President Biden's health amid his 2024 election campaign.

The Gravity star wrote: "The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

"One battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can ... We are not going to win in November with this president ... Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024."