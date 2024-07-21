Joe Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris as Democratic Nominee After Quitting White House Race
Minutes after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, he endorsed his VP, Kamala Harris, as his pick for the Democratic nominee.
The 81-year-old president wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, July 21: "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."
After facing doubts about his ability to continue as president following a moment of confusion during a debate with Donald Trump on June 27, Biden decided to step down to focus on his current duties.
Speculations arose about his health and fitness to fulfill the role of the President for four more years, prompting concerns among the public and his fellow Democrats.
During an interview with BET, Biden highlighted the only circumstance that would lead him to exit the race, stating, "If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem."
Less than 24 hours after, the White House announced the president had tested positive for COVID.
Biden officially withdrew from the race early Sunday morning when he released a statement which read: "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."
He also announced that he would be speaking with the National later this week to provide more details about his decision to not run for reelection.
Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history.