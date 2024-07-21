Joe Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris as Democratic Nominee After Quitting White House Race

After facing doubts about his ability to continue as president following a moment of confusion during a debate with Donald Trump on June 27, Biden decided to step down to focus on his current duties.

Speculations arose about his health and fitness to fulfill the role of the President for four more years, prompting concerns among the public and his fellow Democrats.

During an interview with BET, Biden highlighted the only circumstance that would lead him to exit the race, stating, "If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem."

Less than 24 hours after, the White House announced the president had tested positive for COVID.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.