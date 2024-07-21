BREAKING: Joe Biden Finally Drops Out of Presidential Race – ‘I Believe it is in the Best Interest of My Party and The Country for Me to Stand Down’

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden continued.

"I will speak to the National later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me."

"I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do — when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.