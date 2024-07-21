BREAKING: Joe Biden Finally Drops Out of Presidential Race – ‘I Believe it is in the Best Interest of My Party and The Country for Me to Stand Down’
Ailing Joe Biden has dramatically announced he’s finally ditching his White House bid after weeks of furious campaigning by democrats and his former A-list backers for him to quit the race.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Covid-stricken Biden , 81, took to his official X account on Sunday to announce his exit after a string of disasters for the democrat – including a shambolic presidential debate performance against Donald Trump, 78, as well as a string of memory lapses during public addresses, savage attacks by ex-backers such as George Clooney and fears over his physical and mental capabilities to serve.
His exit statement – posted on X as a type-written letter – said: "Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation."
"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today," he continued.
"I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world."
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden continued.
"I will speak to the National later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me."
"I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do — when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."
President Biden's exit from the race throws Democrats into turmoil with four months to go to voting day.