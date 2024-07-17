FLIP FLOP: J.D. Vance Went From Calling Donald Trump an 'Existential Threat' to Being His VP Pick, According to 'Liberal Redneck' Comedian
Famed comedian Trae Crowder, known as the “Liberal Redneck” and a long-time acquaintance of newly-named vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance, recently reflected on the senator’s evolution in light of his selection as the Republican party’s VP nominee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Crowder delved into Vance’s surprising journey from a tech-savvy venture capitalist to a prominent political figure standing beside former President Donald Trump.
In a nearly three-minute video rant on social media, Crowder told his followers: “You know, if you were to tell me when I was a kid that one day a white trash hillbilly would have a shot at the White House, I would have been like, 'What, like with a potato gun?' 'No, no, as the vice president.' 'Oh, d***. That’s wild! Tell me more about this hero. What was he? A man of the people? Civil rights attorney?' 'No! Ivy League-educated venture capitalist who first rose to fame by selling us all out.' 'Oh. Oh, well, that’s disappointing.'"
He continued: “That’s like telling a kid how you’re going to have a Mario-themed birthday. And on the day of, a fat Italian shows up drunk on mushrooms and kills his pet turtle. It’s like, that’s not what I thought you meant.”
Crowder and Vance first encountered each other several years ago when both individuals shared a common perspective on Trump’s potential threat to the nation. The comic recalled their shared concerns during a gathering, highlighting their mutual understanding of the “existential threat” posed by the former president.
“2016, Trump rose, I went viral, JD’s book came out. Me and JD started getting called onto cable news to explain Jim Bobs to bow ties. And we got to know each other a little bit ... You wanna know what we talked about? All we talked about the whole time was the existential threat we agreed Trump posed to the American people. That’s right."
“So while I was not charmed by the man — in fact, it was like pounding beers with a spreadsheet — I did leave there thinking at least there’s some sane Republicans left.”
Crowder ended his rant by claiming Vance was good at one thing, saying: “He’s great at knowing when, where, and to what precise angle he should bend over. Nobody tongue-polishes a boot heel like this motherf***er.
“So yeah, if you thought Dick Cheney and Halliburton was bad, you just wait ’til my boy Jim Dave unleashes his sugar daddy’s armada of autonomous murder drones on Gaza. All right? F*** JD Vance. Love y’all.”
Vance's public statements, including his controversial 2015 comparison of Trump to Hitler, have garnered attention in the media.
However, since Trump chose Vance as his running mate, the potential future VP has tried to clarify he was manipulated by the media to believe “lies” and “was sorry he got it wrong."