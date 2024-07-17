FLIP FLOP: J.D. Vance Went From Calling Donald Trump an 'Existential Threat' to Being His VP Pick, According to 'Liberal Redneck' Comedian

Crowder delved into Vance’s surprising journey from a tech-savvy venture capitalist to a prominent political figure standing beside former President Donald Trump.

In a nearly three-minute video rant on social media, Crowder told his followers: “You know, if you were to tell me when I was a kid that one day a white trash hillbilly would have a shot at the White House, I would have been like, 'What, like with a potato gun?' 'No, no, as the vice president.' 'Oh, d***. That’s wild! Tell me more about this hero. What was he? A man of the people? Civil rights attorney?' 'No! Ivy League-educated venture capitalist who first rose to fame by selling us all out.' 'Oh. Oh, well, that’s disappointing.'"

He continued: “That’s like telling a kid how you’re going to have a Mario-themed birthday. And on the day of, a fat Italian shows up drunk on mushrooms and kills his pet turtle. It’s like, that’s not what I thought you meant.”