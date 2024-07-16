FASCIST PRESIDENCY FEARS: Donald Trump Sparks Scare He Will ‘Rule Like Hitler’ by Banning Porn and Abortion Pill in ‘Dictator Nation’
With Joe Biden trailing behind Donald Trump in the polls, fears about a second Trump term — and the looming possibility of a fascist regime in America — continue to mount.
Dems are panicking over the policies outlined in Project 2025, the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s nearly 1,000-page playbook for transforming the federal government in the next Republican administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial document's wishlist includes banning pornography and the abortion pill, firing thousands of civil servants and replacing them with Trump loyalists, dismantling the Department of Education, and radically expanding the executive branch's powers to consolidate power in the Oval Office.
In a statement ahead of the Fourth of July, Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer said: “248 years ago tomorrow America declared independence from a tyrannical king, and now Donald Trump and his allies want to make him one at our expense.”
On X, formerly Twitter, one alarmed user wrote: “Trump’s Project 2025 will spell the end of our democracy. We cannot let Trump, a convicted criminal who aspires to be a dictator, destroy our country. We must come together and do everything in our power to protect our nation’s future.”
Other commentators have called Project 2025 the beginnings of a “fascist regime change” and “a blatantly evil manifesto dreamt up by deranged and soulless fascists” and claimed that Trump “longs to have the authority and to be able to rule like Hitler had.”
Trump has publicly distanced himself from the conservative think tank: “I know nothing about Project 2025,” he wrote on his social media website Truth Social. “I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”
But the project is run by some of Trump's closest allies, and at least 140 people who worked in his last administration had a hand in crafting the plan. According to a Biden spokesperson: “It was written for him, by those closest to him. Project 2025 should scare every single American.”
In 2022, Trump praised the Heritage Foundation at a dinner sponsored by the organization: “This is a great group, and they’re going to lay the groundwork ... for exactly what our movement will do.”