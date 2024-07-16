FASCIST PRESIDENCY FEARS: Donald Trump Sparks Scare He Will ‘Rule Like Hitler’ by Banning Porn and Abortion Pill in ‘Dictator Nation’

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Trump has publicly distanced himself from the conservative think tank: “I know nothing about Project 2025,” he wrote on his social media website Truth Social. “I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

But the project is run by some of Trump's closest allies, and at least 140 people who worked in his last administration had a hand in crafting the plan. According to a Biden spokesperson: “It was written for him, by those closest to him. Project 2025 should scare every single American.”

In 2022, Trump praised the Heritage Foundation at a dinner sponsored by the organization: “This is a great group, and they’re going to lay the groundwork ... for exactly what our movement will do.”