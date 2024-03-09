Melania Trump Makes Rare Dinner Date With Donald at Mar-a-Lago After Being MIA From Campaign Trail
Melania Trump joined husband Donald Trump for dinner at their Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday while the former president met with autocratic Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Orbán greeted the former first lady with a large bouquet of flowers as Roy Orbison's "Pretty Woman" played in the background, as seen in footage that the authoritarian leader posted to Instagram with the caption "pretty woman."
It was a rare sighting of Melania, who has been largely absent from her husband's side amidst his recent public appearances on the campaign trail – including the family Christmas card and a Super Tuesday victory party at Mar-a-Lago attended by his two eldest sons and hundreds of other guests.
Melania's continued scarcity in the wake of her mother's illness and death has fueled speculation over marital strife in the Trump household, although she has reportedly vowed to "step up her public appearances ahead of the 2024 election in November.
Despite the rumors, the Trumps were treated to a warm reception as they entered the grand ballroom at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, with Melania flashing a smile as Donald shook hands with his supporters.
Donald praised Orbán, who has served as Hungary's prime minister since 2010, during the visit. "He's a non-controversial figure because he says, 'This is the way it's going to be,' and that's the end of it. Right? He's the boss," Trump said.
- Melania Trump Keeps Low Profile in NYC as Embattled Husband Donald Prepares for Federal Indictment in Miami
- Melania Trump Comes Out Of Hiding For First Time Since Husband Donald's Arrest, Looks Stoic While Celebrating Easter At Mar-a-Lago
- Melania and Barron Spotted Leaving Trump Tower With Luggage on Donald's 77th Birthday
The two leaders have expressed support for each other in the past, with Orbán once calling Trump "the man who can save the Western world and that probably the human beings in the in the globe as well."
"Supporting families, fighting illegal migration and standing up for the sovereignty of our nations. This is the common ground for cooperation between the conservative forces of Europe and the U.S.," Orbán wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after speaking at the Heritage Foundation conservative think tank on Thursday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.