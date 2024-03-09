Melania Trump Makes Rare Dinner Date With Donald at Mar-a-Lago After Being MIA From Campaign Trail

Melania Trump joined husband Donald Trump for dinner at their Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday while the former president met with autocratic Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Orbán greeted the former first lady with a large bouquet of flowers as Roy Orbison's "Pretty Woman" played in the background, as seen in footage that the authoritarian leader posted to Instagram with the caption "pretty woman."