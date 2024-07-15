‘REVENGE TERM’: Fears Donald Trump Is Set to Wreak Havoc in White House – and on Planet – If He Wins Power Again
Donald Trump has made gains in Wisconsin as the RNC kicks off in the fiercely contested battleground state, sparking fevered speculation that the U.S. could face a four-year “revenge term” if the ex-president gets back in the White House.
Wisconsin has been decided by less than a percentage point in four of the past six elections — but RadarOnline.com can reveal that a recent bipartisan poll of likely voters, taken after the debate debacle but before the assassination attempt, showed Trump leading Biden 50% to 45%.
Although it's too early to tell how things will play out, the indelible image of a bloodied yet defiant Trump surviving this weekend's shocking shooting in Pennsylvania is likely to stick in voters' minds and give him another boost in the polls.
In his first interview since the failed assassination, Trump said: “A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen. They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture.”
James Davis, a Republican strategist, told Al Jazeera: “The iconic shot of Trump standing with his fist in the air, blood coming down the side of his head, and the flag draped just perfectly over him is really driving the narrative. He’s going to be seen sympathetically after this from the national narrative.”
Shares in Trump Media, the social media company behind the ex-president's Truth Social platform, have also surged in the wake of the shooting.
What would a second Trump term mean for the country, and the planet? Nothing good, experts say as fears and concerns continue to mount.
Allan Lichtman, a history professor at American University, told The Guardian: “It would be a disaster for America. He’s already made it very clear that his second term is going to be a revenge term. He’s going to use the power of government to persecute and prosecute his enemies and to cement his own power, or at least the power of his allies and cronies.”
“He’s already shown he has no respect for the law or for the traditions of American democracy and so a second Trump term would be very frightening. The overwhelming consensus of scientists is that we are getting close to the point of no return on climate change and four years of Trump would be a disaster for the planet. He wants to drill and dig and burn.”
If reelected, Trump has promised to round up and deport of millions of immigrants, cease aid to Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, withdraw the U.S. from NATO, and use law enforcement to target his opponents.
Project 2025, a 900-page playbook for a second term published by the conservative Heritage Foundation, calls for sweeping tax cuts, a ban on pornography, a freeze on abortion pill sales, a purge of thousands of civil servants, the elimination of the Department of Education, and a radical expansion of the executive branch's powers.
Although Trump has distanced himself from the document, figures close to the former president have been heavily involved and at least 140 people who worked in the Trump administration had a hand in Project 2025.