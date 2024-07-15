‘REVENGE TERM’: Fears Donald Trump Is Set to Wreak Havoc in White House – and on Planet – If He Wins Power Again

Donald Trump has made gains in Wisconsin as the RNC kicks off in the fiercely contested battleground state, sparking fevered speculation that the U.S. could face a four-year “revenge term” if the ex-president gets back in the White House.

Wisconsin has been decided by less than a percentage point in four of the past six elections — but RadarOnline.com can reveal that a recent bipartisan poll of likely voters, taken after the debate debacle but before the assassination attempt, showed Trump leading Biden 50% to 45%.

Although it's too early to tell how things will play out, the indelible image of a bloodied yet defiant Trump surviving this weekend's shocking shooting in Pennsylvania is likely to stick in voters' minds and give him another boost in the polls.