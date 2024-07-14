PHOTOS & VIDEO: Donald Trump Stands and Raises His Fist in Defiance After Multiple Shots Fired at Him in Assassination Attempt at Penn. Rally
Donald Trump was seen standing and raising his fist into the air as blood streamed down his face after an alleged assassination attempt that occurred at a Pennsylvania rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Saturday, July 13, the former POTUS could be seen rapidly ducking after multiple shots rang out. He quickly returned to his feet with the help of Secret Service and he was swiftly rushed off the stage and away from the venue.
Secret Service later confirmed that the suspect had been "neutralized" within seconds of the shooting.
"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," their statement read. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."
Trump's communications director Steven Cheung later announced that the controversial politician was doing fine.
"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," the statement read. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."
Several law enforcement insiders confirmed to CNN that the shooter was on the roof of a building away from the rally and shot at the ex-president from a distance.
“It would have required a rifle,” he said. “It was several hundred yards," Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger.
Trump rally attendee Joseph Mines told a news outlet, "It seemed initially like firecrackers went off."
"One half of the crowd on the far end of the rally thought it was some type of weird joke, the other half of the crowd knew it wasn’t, and was trying to push or impress upon the rest of the crowd that this is serious," he continued. "I think everyone got the idea of — very quickly — that it was a dangerous situation, and everyone just started hitting the deck."
"It’s something you don’t expect … it’s very shocking," he said of the shooting. "We shouldn’t be at a level of public political discourse in this country where this is going on, it feels like it’s 1960."