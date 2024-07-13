Your tip
Assassination Attempt: Donald Trump, With Blood on Face, Whisked off Stage at Penn. Rally as Gunshots Heard

Former President Donald Trump shot at rally
Source: mega
Jul. 13 2024, Published 7:29 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt during a campaign event in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The incident, which occurred at around 6:11 p.m. EST in Butler, PA, sent waves of panic through the crowd as the sound of gunfire rang out near Trump as he was addressing the audience.

donald trump shot ear pennsylvania rally secret service agents
Source: mega

Former President Donald Trump was seemingly shot at MAGA rally.

In a statement, his communications director, Steven Cheung, said, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

donald trump shot ear pennsylvania rally secret service agents
Source: mega

Trump was escorted off the stage by Secret Service members.

Witnesses reported that Trump reached up to his ear in pain before collapsing to the ground, prompting a swift response from multiple Secret Service agents who surrounded him on stage to ensure his safety.

The chaotic scene unfolded as Trump ducked for cover amid the screams of terrified onlookers.

Upon standing up, Trump was visibly injured, with apparent blood on his ear. Despite the harrowing ordeal, he defiantly raised his fist in the air before being swiftly escorted away in a car for medical attention.

donald trump shot ear pennsylvania rally secret service agents
Source: mega

Trump's associates and political allies have rallied around him.

In the aftermath of the incident, Trump's associates and political allies have rallied around him, offering messages of support and calling for unity in the face of such violence.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida was quick to hop on his social media to urge the public to keep Trump in their thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.

"Please join me and my family in immediately praying for our great nation and the entire Trump family," Meghan McCain also wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Source: radar
