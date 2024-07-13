Assassination Attempt: Donald Trump, With Blood on Face, Whisked off Stage at Penn. Rally as Gunshots Heard
Former President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt during a campaign event in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The incident, which occurred at around 6:11 p.m. EST in Butler, PA, sent waves of panic through the crowd as the sound of gunfire rang out near Trump as he was addressing the audience.
In a statement, his communications director, Steven Cheung, said, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."
- Democrats Chide GOP Over Decision to Allow Dana White to Speak at Convention: ‘Trust the Republicans to Use a Wife Beater to Give the Nomination to a Convicted Felon and Serial Philanderer'
- Michelle Obama Is the Only Democrat Beating Trump in New Poll
- Prodigal Daughter Returns: Ivanka Trump WILL Attend Republican National Convention — as She Calls Dad Donald's Criminal Conviction 'Painful'
Witnesses reported that Trump reached up to his ear in pain before collapsing to the ground, prompting a swift response from multiple Secret Service agents who surrounded him on stage to ensure his safety.
The chaotic scene unfolded as Trump ducked for cover amid the screams of terrified onlookers.
Upon standing up, Trump was visibly injured, with apparent blood on his ear. Despite the harrowing ordeal, he defiantly raised his fist in the air before being swiftly escorted away in a car for medical attention.
In the aftermath of the incident, Trump's associates and political allies have rallied around him, offering messages of support and calling for unity in the face of such violence.
Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida was quick to hop on his social media to urge the public to keep Trump in their thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.
"Please join me and my family in immediately praying for our great nation and the entire Trump family," Meghan McCain also wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.