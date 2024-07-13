Assassination Attempt: Donald Trump, With Blood on Face, Whisked off Stage at Penn. Rally as Gunshots Heard

In the aftermath of the incident, Trump's associates and political allies have rallied around him, offering messages of support and calling for unity in the face of such violence.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida was quick to hop on his social media to urge the public to keep Trump in their thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.

"Please join me and my family in immediately praying for our great nation and the entire Trump family," Meghan McCain also wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

