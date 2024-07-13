Fitness Icon Richard Simmons Found Dead Day After 76th Birthday – And 4 Months After Skin Cancer Fight

The fitness fanatic – who was so filled with energy he found it too exhausting to be in the public spotlight for the last 10 years – was discovered at his home on Belfast Drive, Los Angeles, around 10 A.M., cops have confirmed.

Richard Simmons has been found dead a day after his 76th birthday – and four months after being stricken with skin cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Simmons became a household name through his enthusiastic workout programs and positive attitude toward health.

On Friday, July 12, he took to Facebook to share a message of gratitude toward his supporters and to motivate them to live their best lives. In the post, he expressed his happiness at being alive, showing a glimpse of his iconic enthusiasm even in the face of health challenges.

"Thank you ... I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life," Simmons wrote. "I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday!"

During a recent interview, ahead of his birthday, Simmons said, "I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day."