Fitness Icon Richard Simmons Found Dead Day After 76th Birthday – And 4 Months After Skin Cancer Fight
Richard Simmons has been found dead a day after his 76th birthday – and four months after being stricken with skin cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The fitness fanatic – who was so filled with energy he found it too exhausting to be in the public spotlight for the last 10 years – was discovered at his home on Belfast Drive, Los Angeles, around 10 A.M., cops have confirmed.
Simmons became a household name through his enthusiastic workout programs and positive attitude toward health.
On Friday, July 12, he took to Facebook to share a message of gratitude toward his supporters and to motivate them to live their best lives. In the post, he expressed his happiness at being alive, showing a glimpse of his iconic enthusiasm even in the face of health challenges.
"Thank you ... I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life," Simmons wrote. "I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday!"
During a recent interview, ahead of his birthday, Simmons said, "I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day."
Simmons' decision to step back from the public eye in 2014 surprised many of his fans and followers. However, he remained active on social media, occasionally sharing updates about his health and well-being.
Later in the interview, he provided insight into his personal struggles with cancer but also served as a beacon of hope and inspiration for those who followed his fitness journey.
"Please don't be sad. I am... dying. Oh, I can see your faces now," Simmons shared. "The truth is we are all dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."
"Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life and to the fullest every single day," he continued. "Get up in the morning and look at the sky... count your blessings and enjoy."
The news of Simmons' passing has left many in shock and sadness as he was a source of motivation for countless individuals striving to lead healthier lifestyles and his unwavering dedication to that role will be remembered and cherished by many.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that personnel responded to a 911 call from Simmons’ home on Belfast Drive and arrived there at 9:57 a.m. on Saturday, July 13.
The spokesperson added that “an investigation is still being conducted.”
Simmons spoke with People about his health earlier this week.