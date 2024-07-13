SEXPERT’S LEGACY: Dr. Ruth Dead at 96 — But Will Give Advice From Beyond Grave to New Generation In Book and Biopic!

"She was restful when she passed away," Ruth's frequent co-author and spokesperson Pierre Lehu told People. "Her son and daughter were with her and holding her hand at that moment ... It was as peacefully as she could possibly go."

Dr. Ruth, who escaped the Nazis as a child in her native country of Germany, was writing and posting on social media about the many things that interested her in recent months.

"When I was younger, I both skied and water skied so yes, I would have tried," she wrote on a June 27 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about a video of a woman sliding down a sand dune. "Maybe even last year at age 95!"