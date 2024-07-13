SEXPERT’S LEGACY: Dr. Ruth Dead at 96 — But Will Give Advice From Beyond Grave to New Generation In Book and Biopic!
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the icon of sex therapy, media personality, and best-selling author, passed away at the age of 96 in her New York City home on Friday, July 12, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Surrounded by her family, she leaves behind a legacy of breaking taboos and advocating for open conversations about sexuality.
"She was restful when she passed away," Ruth's frequent co-author and spokesperson Pierre Lehu told People. "Her son and daughter were with her and holding her hand at that moment ... It was as peacefully as she could possibly go."
Dr. Ruth, who escaped the Nazis as a child in her native country of Germany, was writing and posting on social media about the many things that interested her in recent months.
"When I was younger, I both skied and water skied so yes, I would have tried," she wrote on a June 27 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about a video of a woman sliding down a sand dune. "Maybe even last year at age 95!"
Throughout her career, Ruth advocated for an open dialogue on once-taboo topics, emphasizing the importance of addressing issues that affect millions without shame.
Despite her diminutive stature and giggly voice, Westheimer's extensive knowledge, coupled with humor and nonjudgmental guidance, propelled her into the national spotlight through her radio program, "Sexually Speaking."
The sex therapist's work extended beyond the airwaves, as she authored over 40 books, including "Dr. Ruth's Guide to Good Sex," demystifying sex with both rationality and humor.
In the face of the AIDS epidemic, Westheimer's frank discussions became a necessity, allowing her to bring pivotal topics to the mainstream audience.
Ruth's advocacy went beyond the bedroom, as she defended abortion rights, promoted condom use, and stood up for the LGBTQ community during the 1980s AIDS crisis.
Her personal history, marked by the horrors of World War II, shaped her compassionate and accepting approach toward all individuals.
Despite societal challenges and criticism, Ruth remained committed to promoting open sexual discourse and acceptance.
Her cultural impact extended to television, literature, and educational institutions, earning her accolades and honors for her lifelong dedication to human sexuality.
Dr. Ruth Westheimer leaves behind a profound legacy, survived by her children, Joel and Miriam, and four grandchildren.