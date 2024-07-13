Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ruth Westheimer

SEXPERT’S LEGACY: Dr. Ruth Dead at 96 — But Will Give Advice From Beyond Grave to New Generation In Book and Biopic!

sexpert dr ruth dead give advice beyond grave book biopic
Source: mega

Dr. Ruth Westheimer Dead at 96

By:

Jul. 13 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the icon of sex therapy, media personality, and best-selling author, passed away at the age of 96 in her New York City home on Friday, July 12, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Surrounded by her family, she leaves behind a legacy of breaking taboos and advocating for open conversations about sexuality.

Article continues below advertisement
sexpert dr ruth dead give advice beyond grave book biopic
Source: mega

Dr. Ruth Westheimer dead at 96.

"She was restful when she passed away," Ruth's frequent co-author and spokesperson Pierre Lehu told People. "Her son and daughter were with her and holding her hand at that moment ... It was as peacefully as she could possibly go."

Dr. Ruth, who escaped the Nazis as a child in her native country of Germany, was writing and posting on social media about the many things that interested her in recent months.

"When I was younger, I both skied and water skied so yes, I would have tried," she wrote on a June 27 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about a video of a woman sliding down a sand dune. "Maybe even last year at age 95!"

Article continues below advertisement
sexpert dr ruth dead give advice beyond grave book biopic
Source: mega

Dr. Westheimer advocated for an open dialogue about sex for decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout her career, Ruth advocated for an open dialogue on once-taboo topics, emphasizing the importance of addressing issues that affect millions without shame.

Despite her diminutive stature and giggly voice, Westheimer's extensive knowledge, coupled with humor and nonjudgmental guidance, propelled her into the national spotlight through her radio program, "Sexually Speaking."

The sex therapist's work extended beyond the airwaves, as she authored over 40 books, including "Dr. Ruth's Guide to Good Sex," demystifying sex with both rationality and humor.

In the face of the AIDS epidemic, Westheimer's frank discussions became a necessity, allowing her to bring pivotal topics to the mainstream audience.

MORE ON:
Ruth Westheimer
Article continues below advertisement
sexpert dr ruth dead give advice beyond grave book biopic
Source: mega

Dr. Ruth Westheimer leaves behind a profound legacy, survived by her children, Joel and Miriam, and four grandchildren.

Article continues below advertisement

Ruth's advocacy went beyond the bedroom, as she defended abortion rights, promoted condom use, and stood up for the LGBTQ community during the 1980s AIDS crisis.

Her personal history, marked by the horrors of World War II, shaped her compassionate and accepting approach toward all individuals.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

Despite societal challenges and criticism, Ruth remained committed to promoting open sexual discourse and acceptance.

Her cultural impact extended to television, literature, and educational institutions, earning her accolades and honors for her lifelong dedication to human sexuality.

Dr. Ruth Westheimer leaves behind a profound legacy, survived by her children, Joel and Miriam, and four grandchildren.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.