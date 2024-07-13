Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on 'Rust' Case Being Chucked Out of Court – as Lawyer for Shot Cinematographer's Family Furiously Demands: 'Say I'm sorry!'
Relieved Alec Baldwin has broken his silence on his ‘Rust’ shooting case being kicked out of court – thanking his fans for their support.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal it was issued as he faces a furious call from the lawyer for the family of tragic cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ to apologize for her gun death.
“There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now,” the actor, 66, wrote around 12:30 p.m. in an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself in the Santa Fe courtroom.
“To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family,” the 30 Rock added.
The decision, made by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, came after it was revealed that crucial evidence regarding the source of the live ammunition that led to Hutchins' death was withheld by prosecutors and police.
The dismissal of the case has sparked outrage and emotions among the late cinematographer's family and legal representatives.
Gloria Allred, who is representing the sister and parents of Hutchins in a civil trial seeking damages, expressed her disappointment and called for Baldwin to take responsibility for his actions.
She claimed the actor should apologize to her clients, stating, "He should just have the human decency to say 'I'm sorry' in a phone call or FaceTime to the parents."
Silence of the Lambs actor Sir Anthony Hopkins showed his support for Baldwin by replying to the Cat in the Hat actor's Instagram post with a heart emoji.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jenna Rosher, the videographer behind Baldwin's new reality TV show, followed Baldwin as he and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, arrived at the Santa Fe courthouse.
Rosher, who appeared to be filming with an iPhone 15 ProMax, quickly jumped out of her vehicle to capture Baldwin’s entrance.
While media and paparazzi were kept at bay, Rosher seemingly had special access, documenting Baldwin's every move as he stepped out of his vehicle and into the courthouse.
Allred vowed to keep fighting Baldwin in civil court in New Mexico, saying the judge’s decision “is in no way, shape, or form an exoneration of him.”