Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on 'Rust' Case Being Chucked Out of Court – as Lawyer for Shot Cinematographer's Family Furiously Demands: 'Say I'm sorry!'

The decision, made by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, came after it was revealed that crucial evidence regarding the source of the live ammunition that led to Hutchins' death was withheld by prosecutors and police.

The dismissal of the case has sparked outrage and emotions among the late cinematographer's family and legal representatives.

Gloria Allred, who is representing the sister and parents of Hutchins in a civil trial seeking damages, expressed her disappointment and called for Baldwin to take responsibility for his actions.

She claimed the actor should apologize to her clients, stating, "He should just have the human decency to say 'I'm sorry' in a phone call or FaceTime to the parents."