Mama June Begs Judge to Force Children Services to Produce Files on her Late Daughter’s Ex-Husband — as Custody Battles Over Surviving Daughter Intensifies

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, June, 44, has urged a representative from the government agency to appear in court this month and furnish various documents.

These documents include "notes, evaluations, reports, audio recordings, video recordings, and any other information" concerning Cardwell, Shannon, and Kaitlyn.

June expressed her belief that the agency possesses pertinent information on the involved parties.

Her lawyer emphasized the significance of this evidence, stating, "Such evidence and testimony is material to the matters before the court to allow the court to make an informed decision regarding the best interest of the minor child in this custody action."