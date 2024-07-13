Mama June Begs Judge to Force Children Services to Produce Files on her Late Daughter’s Ex-Husband — as Custody Battles Over Surviving Daughter Intensifies
In the ongoing custody battle over Anna Cardwell's 11-year-old daughter Kaitlyn Shannon, Mama June has taken legal action to obtain crucial documents from the Department of Family and Children Services, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This move comes as Mama June and Anna's ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, continue to fight for custody following Anna's tragic death in December 2023.
According to court documents obtained by In Touch, June, 44, has urged a representative from the government agency to appear in court this month and furnish various documents.
These documents include "notes, evaluations, reports, audio recordings, video recordings, and any other information" concerning Cardwell, Shannon, and Kaitlyn.
June expressed her belief that the agency possesses pertinent information on the involved parties.
Her lawyer emphasized the significance of this evidence, stating, "Such evidence and testimony is material to the matters before the court to allow the court to make an informed decision regarding the best interest of the minor child in this custody action."
The ongoing legal battle between June and Michael dates back to Anna's passing in December 2023.
Anna, who succumbed to cancer at 29, left behind Kaitlyn and her younger sister, Kylee, whom she shared with Michael, although he is not Kaitlyn's biological father.
Following Anna's demise, June swiftly filed an emergency petition seeking primary custody of Kaitlyn, asserting that the child had been residing with her prior to Anna's death and that it was in Kaitlyn's best interest to remain under her care.
Notably, Kaitlyn's biological father was unknown at the time.
Michael countered with his own custody petition, contending that Anna's daughters should not be separated after her death.
He argued that he had nurtured Kaitlyn as his own daughter during his marriage to Anna, despite not being her biological father.
In response, June opposed Michael's claim, disputing his fatherly role in Kaitlyn's life and accusing him of past physical abuse towards Anna and the child.
June's legal counsel detailed these allegations, stating, "[Michael] frequently physically abused Anna and the child, and it would not be in the child’s best interests to be in [Michael's] care and control."
Michael’s attorney, Donald Lewis Roberts, claimed, "This is the first time that any of these allegations have been made against him. He and Anna had a great relationship when they were married and simply separated due to differences in opinions and personalities.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 11-year-old expressed her desire to continue living with her reality TV grandmother.