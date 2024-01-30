Ex of Mama June’s Late Daughter Anna Cardwell Intervenes in Reality Star’s Custody Case After She Accused Him of Abuse
The custody battle between Mama June and her late daughter Anna Cardwell's ex-husband Michael heated up after the reality star accused him of being physically abusive to Anna.
RadarOnline.com obtained a motion to intervene brought by Michael in the custody case filed by Mama June over Anna’s 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Anna died on December 9 at the age of 29 following a cancer battle.
Anna left behind Kaitlyn and an 8-year-old daughter named Kylee.
Michael Cardwell, Anna’s ex and the father to Kylee, took custody of his daughter after Anna passed. He filed a petition for custody of Kaitlyn, despite not being the biological father.
He argued the sisters should grow up in the same household. Michael said he had raised Kaitlyn as his own for years.
Michael said Anna had a “very sorted relationship” with June. He said thar Anna and June did not speak for various periods.
Kaitlyn has lived with Mama June since December.
Mama June filed her own petition for custody of Kaitlyn. She said the identity of the child’s father was “unknown.”
The court granted Mama June’s motion for temporary custody but set a hearing to determine whether the reality star would have permanent custody.
Mama June asked the court to dismiss Michael’s suit. In her motion, she accused him of being physically abusive to Anna and Kaitlyn.
In addition, June claimed, “During his marriage to Anna, [Michael] frequently physically abused Anna and the child and it would not be in the child’s best interests to be in [Michael’s] care and control.”
Michael’s attorney Donald Lewis Roberts told RadarOnline.com, “Michael denies these allegations. This is the first time that any of these allegations have been made against him. He and Anna had a great relationship when they were married and simply separated due to differences in opinions and personalities.”
He continued, “They managed to get along throughout the divorce as well and had maintained a good relationship with his family and him. They’ve always stuck together for their children, and we will see what proof Ms. Shannon has for these types of claims, these very serious claims, to make on somebody --- if she has any proof at all.”
In her motion, June denied Michael’s accusations she had a “sorted” relationship with Anna.
Her motion read, “Outside of one short period of disagreement, [June] and Anna had a stable parent-child relationship. Kaitlin has spent her childhood regularly seeing and spending time with [June]. On the other hand, [Michael] has been an inconsistent presence in the child’s life since at least 2017.”
June claimed the only father figure to Kaitlyn has been Anna’s widower, Eldridge Toney.
Now, Michael filed his motion to intervene as part of June’s case where she was granted temporary custody.
He denied June’s claim she didn’t know who Kaitlyn’s father was. Michael said it was Anna’s ex, Caleb Clark.
Michael argued June did not deserve to be awarded custody. He asked that she not be awarded permanent custody of the child and that the two cases be consolidated into one.
A judge has yet to rule.