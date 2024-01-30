Ex of Mama June’s Late Daughter Anna Cardwell Intervenes in Reality Star’s Custody Case After She Accused Him of Abuse

Michael Cardwell, Anna’s ex and the father to Kylee, took custody of his daughter after Anna passed. He filed a petition for custody of Kaitlyn, despite not being the biological father.

He argued the sisters should grow up in the same household. Michael said he had raised Kaitlyn as his own for years.

Michael said Anna had a “very sorted relationship” with June. He said thar Anna and June did not speak for various periods.

Kaitlyn has lived with Mama June since December.