D.A. Fingers Accused Gilgo Killer Rex Heuermann in Valeria Mack Death, Stomach-Churning Notes Kept About Grisly Murders Led to New Breakthrough

One of the most chilling aspects of the planning document was Heuermann's indication to keep killing, with references to "next time," revealing his prior experience and the changes he envisaged for upcoming crimes.

The file meticulously detailed preparatory measures and disturbing notes on "body prep" and the selection of victims.

According to a bail application filed by prosecutors Thursday, Heuermann maintained a secret digital record titled “HK2002-2004” on his computer since at least 2000, keeping precise notes on the murders.

The digital document was broken up into specific sections such as “Problems,” “Supplies,” “TGR,” which prosecutors said are believed to be potential targets, and “DS,” allegedly for “dump sites.”

