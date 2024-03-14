Autopsy Bombshells: TV Producer's Son Sam Haskell Jr. Suspected of Using Power Tools in Wife's Dismemberment
An autopsy report found that Mei Haskell, wife of Samuel Haskell Jr., was likely dismembered using a power tool either before or after her grisly murder last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Haskell Jr. is currently in police custody after being arrested following allegations that he killed his wife, 37, and in-laws, 64-year-old Yanxiang Wang and 72- year-old Gaoshen Li, who have yet to be found. Mei's manner of death was determined to be a homicide.
A torso was discovered inside a dumpster in Encino last November and later identified as his missing spouse. Mei's remains were found by a homeless man who had been searching through a trash bin.
The newly obtained autopsy report "revealed a dismembered torso with a single sharp force injury at the base of the anterior neck," per The Blast.
"The head, majority of the neck, and majority of all 4 extremities were absent. The bone margins at the amputation sites were remarkably smooth. This suggests a sharp powered tool was likely used to perform these amputations," according to the report.
Furthermore, "there was no definitive indication that the dismemberment occurred antemortem, however, the possibility that the head and neck removal was initiated prior to death cannot be entirely excluded."
The suspect, 35, who is the son of a well-known Hollywood entertainment executive, pled not guilty to three counts of murder and denied wrongdoing. During his arraignment, Haskell Jr. was stripped to the waist because he had been on suicide watch.
Haskell Jr. is accused of hiring four laborers on Nov. 7 to take away several heavy black plastic trash bags from his address. At least one of them opened the bag only to be shocked by what they found inside.
"I started seeing body parts, a belly button," a worker told the NBC4 I-Team before they called authorities. "I was astonished. Of course, I felt bad. We had been tricked."
Prosecutors believe that after his request was denied by the workers, the suspect took the body parts in his car and disposed of them himself in the parking lot of a commercial property not far from their home address.
The couple's three kids were later turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services.
RadarOnline.com previously obtained photos of the Haskell residence, where they formerly all lived together, looking eerily quiet after his arrest.