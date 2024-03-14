Autopsy Bombshells: TV Producer's Son Sam Haskell Jr. Suspected of Using Power Tools in Wife's Dismemberment

An autopsy report found that Mei Haskell, wife of Samuel Haskell Jr., was likely dismembered using a power tool either before or after her grisly murder last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Haskell Jr. is currently in police custody after being arrested following allegations that he killed his wife, 37, and in-laws, 64-year-old Yanxiang Wang and 72- year-old Gaoshen Li, who have yet to be found. Mei's manner of death was determined to be a homicide.