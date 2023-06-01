'She Belongs in Jail’: Susan Smith Ex-husband Will Fight to Keep Mom Who Drowned 2 Young Sons Locked Up, Family Says

Susan Smith's ex-husband, David Smith has vowed to fight to keep her behind bars, as the convicted murderer became eligible for parole for the first time since her 1995 conviction, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Susan initially made headlines in 1994 as a distraught parent concerned for the wellbeing of her missing sons, Michael, 3, and Alex, 14 months.

While the mother claimed she had been carjacked near John D. Lake in South Carolina, evidence quickly revealed a sinister plan by Susan to kill her children so that she could be with her lover, Tim Findlay.