'She Belongs in Jail’: Susan Smith Ex-husband Will Fight to Keep Mom Who Drowned 2 Young Sons Locked Up, Family Says
Susan Smith's ex-husband, David Smith has vowed to fight to keep her behind bars, as the convicted murderer became eligible for parole for the first time since her 1995 conviction, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Susan initially made headlines in 1994 as a distraught parent concerned for the wellbeing of her missing sons, Michael, 3, and Alex, 14 months.
While the mother claimed she had been carjacked near John D. Lake in South Carolina, evidence quickly revealed a sinister plan by Susan to kill her children so that she could be with her lover, Tim Findlay.
After nine days of searching for the missing Smith boys, Susan confessed that she drove to John D. Lake with the intent to carry out a murder-suicide plan.
Susan described feeling extreme loneliness after Findlay sent her a Dear John-style letter that revealed he did not want a relationship with a woman who had children with another man. Susan admitted that she exited her vehicle and stood by as she watched the car roll into the lake before submerging underwater.
While it had been almost 20 years since the murders of his children — and his subsequent divorce from Susan — David's family spoke out against Susan's potential release.
A Smith family member told The Messenger that "everyone is against her getting out."
"She is exactly where she needs to be — in prison," the Smith family member continued. "And we will do what it takes to keep her there."
David's family member shared that the grieving father thought of "his boys every day, and doesn't ever want Susan to get out."
Susan was initially locked up at Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood, South Carolina. Susan was transferred to multiple correctional facilities after two prison guards confessed to sleeping with the convicted child killer. They were both fired.
"She belongs in jail," the Smith relative insisted.
Susan's parole hearing is scheduled for November 4, 2024. The Smith family will appear to give testimony against her release.
Since she was sentenced, Susan received disciplinary action infractions five times from 2010 to 2015. Incidents included self-mutilation and the possession and use of narcotics or marijuana.