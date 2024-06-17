'Road Map for Conviction': Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann's 'Blueprint for Murder' Exposed After Indictment on Two New Charges
Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann’s alleged “blueprint for murder” was exposed this week shortly after the arrested architect was indicted on two new murder charges, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Heuermann, 60, was indicted earlier this month for the murders of Sandra Costilla and Jessica Taylor, the prosecutors leading the case against the suspected serial killer detailed a “planning document” found at Heuermann’s Massapequa Park home.
According to the New York Times, the manual described as Heuermann’s “planning document” and “blueprint for murder” was discovered on a computer hard drive that investigators seized from the suspected serial killer’s basement shortly after his arrest in July 2023.
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney told the Times that the murder methods outlined in the bombshell document went into “excruciating detail” and corresponded with the ways in which Heuermann allegedly murdered his six victims.
Tierney also claimed that the document proved that Heuermann’s “intent was specifically to locate these victims, to hunt them down, to bring them under his control, and to kill them.”
Also surprising was the revelation that the “blueprint for murder” discovered on Heuermann’s computer last summer may prove to be the key piece of evidence used to nail the suspect’s conviction.
Stephen Scaring, a criminal defense lawyer on Long Island who previously served as chief of homicide for the Nassau County district attorney’s office, described the document as a “road map for conviction.”
William Keahon, a Long Island defense lawyer who previously worked as chief of the homicide division in the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, described the document as a “killer” for Heuermann’s defense.
“This document is a killer,” Keahon explained to the Times. “It’s better than a written or even videotaped confession because with those, any good lawyer on cross-examination can create issues of doubt.”
“But how do you cross-examine a document he created himself on his computer?” Keahon added.
Heuermann’s defense attorney, Michael Brown, dismissed the “blueprint for murder” document found on his client’s computer shortly after his arrest last summer.
Brown reportedly questioned the document’s authorship. He also suggested that the prosecutors may have taken the document out of context and argued that the document was “inconsistent with the initial theory” put forth by prosecutors regarding Heuermann’s first four suspected victims.
Meanwhile, a criminologist and expert on serial killers named Scott Bonn argued that the document was “totally consistent with [Heuermann’s] personality type.”
Bonn argued that Heuermann, as an architect, “had a blueprint for murder” in the same way that he would “create a blueprint for a building.”
“It’s totally consistent with his personality type,” the serial killer expert explained. “He’s a highly meticulous, organized, intelligent individual who didn’t leave one detail unattended to.”
“For him, it’s all about the planning and the details,” Bonn continued. “As an architect, he is meticulous about the detail in his work and in his killing. Just like he’d create a blueprint for a building, he had a blueprint for murder.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Heuermann was arrested in July 2023 and charged with killing three women. He was then charged with the murder of a fourth woman in January of this year.
Flash forward to earlier this month, and Heuermann was indicted on two new charges connected to the 1993 murder of 28-year-old Sandra Costilla and the 2003 murder of 20-year-old Jessica Taylor.