Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Long Island Serial Killer

'Road Map for Conviction': Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann's 'Blueprint for Murder' Exposed After Indictment on Two New Charges

gilgo beach suspect rex heuermann blueprint for murder two new charges
Source: Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann’s alleged “blueprint for murder” was exposed this week.

By:

Jun. 17 2024, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann’s alleged “blueprint for murder” was exposed this week shortly after the arrested architect was indicted on two new murder charges, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Heuermann, 60, was indicted earlier this month for the murders of Sandra Costilla and Jessica Taylor, the prosecutors leading the case against the suspected serial killer detailed a “planning document” found at Heuermann’s Massapequa Park home.

Article continues below advertisement
gilgo beach suspect rex heuermann blueprint for murder two new charges
Source: MEGA

The prosecutors leading the case against the suspected serial killer detailed a “planning document” found at Heuermann’s Massapequa Park home.

According to the New York Times, the manual described as Heuermann’s “planning document” and “blueprint for murder” was discovered on a computer hard drive that investigators seized from the suspected serial killer’s basement shortly after his arrest in July 2023.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney told the Times that the murder methods outlined in the bombshell document went into “excruciating detail” and corresponded with the ways in which Heuermann allegedly murdered his six victims.

Tierney also claimed that the document proved that Heuermann’s “intent was specifically to locate these victims, to hunt them down, to bring them under his control, and to kill them.”

Also surprising was the revelation that the “blueprint for murder” discovered on Heuermann’s computer last summer may prove to be the key piece of evidence used to nail the suspect’s conviction.

Article continues below advertisement
gilgo beach suspect rex heuermann blueprint for murder two new charges
Source: MEGA

Police officers outside Heuermann's home shortly after his arrest in July 2023.

Stephen Scaring, a criminal defense lawyer on Long Island who previously served as chief of homicide for the Nassau County district attorney’s office, described the document as a “road map for conviction.”

William Keahon, a Long Island defense lawyer who previously worked as chief of the homicide division in the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, described the document as a “killer” for Heuermann’s defense.

Article continues below advertisement

“This document is a killer,” Keahon explained to the Times. “It’s better than a written or even videotaped confession because with those, any good lawyer on cross-examination can create issues of doubt.”

“But how do you cross-examine a document he created himself on his computer?” Keahon added.

Article continues below advertisement
gilgo beach suspect rex heuermann blueprint for murder two new charges
Source: RH Consultants & Associates

"Just like he’d create a blueprint for a building, he had a blueprint for murder.”

MORE ON:
Long Island Serial Killer

Heuermann’s defense attorney, Michael Brown, dismissed the “blueprint for murder” document found on his client’s computer shortly after his arrest last summer.

Brown reportedly questioned the document’s authorship. He also suggested that the prosecutors may have taken the document out of context and argued that the document was “inconsistent with the initial theory” put forth by prosecutors regarding Heuermann’s first four suspected victims.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a criminologist and expert on serial killers named Scott Bonn argued that the document was “totally consistent with [Heuermann’s] personality type.”

Bonn argued that Heuermann, as an architect, “had a blueprint for murder” in the same way that he would “create a blueprint for a building.”

Article continues below advertisement
gilgo beach suspect rex heuermann blueprint for murder two new charges
Source: Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

Heuermann was arrested in July 2023 and charged with killing three women. He was then charged with the murder of a fourth woman in January of this year.

“It’s totally consistent with his personality type,” the serial killer expert explained. “He’s a highly meticulous, organized, intelligent individual who didn’t leave one detail unattended to.”

“For him, it’s all about the planning and the details,” Bonn continued. “As an architect, he is meticulous about the detail in his work and in his killing. Just like he’d create a blueprint for a building, he had a blueprint for murder.”

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Heuermann was arrested in July 2023 and charged with killing three women. He was then charged with the murder of a fourth woman in January of this year.

Flash forward to earlier this month, and Heuermann was indicted on two new charges connected to the 1993 murder of 28-year-old Sandra Costilla and the 2003 murder of 20-year-old Jessica Taylor.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.