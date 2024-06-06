Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Charged in Two More Murders After Twisted 'Planning Document' Uncovered

Investigators linked Heuermann to Taylor and Costilla's killings through DNA from male human hair found on or near the remains of both victims, according to prosecutors.

The new indictment follows exhaustive K9 unit searches of the woodland areas where the bodies were found and another search of Heuermann's Massapequa Park home that reportedly turned up books about serial killers and a hard drive containing a disturbing "planning document" for the killings.

The Associated Press reports that one section of the document, titled “BODY PREP,” includes guidance to “REMOVE HEAD AND HANDS,” as well as any tattoos and trace DNA, and to wash the bodies. Another section, “THINGS TO REMEMBER,” highlights the importance of sleeping properly “BEFORE HUNT,” using thick rope, and limiting noise to increase “PLAY TIME.”