'Hit Harder': The Disturbing Notes Accused Gilgo Killer Rex Heuermann Kept About Alleged Murders

Suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann reportedly kept a "planning document" where he detailed the alleged murders of six young women.

Jun. 6 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann allegedly kept meticulous track of his heinous crimes in a digital "planning document" that detailed the brutal murders of six young women dating back to 1993, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prosecutors in Suffolk County, New York revealed at a hearing Thursday that the grim file held details about the decapitation and mutilation of two murder victims newly added to the Manhattan architect's rap sheet.

Heuermann, 60, was initially charged in the long-unsolved murders of four women dubbed the "Gilgo Four": Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, Megan Waterman, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann is now charged with the murders of six young women.

This week, he faced fresh charges for the alleged murders of Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla. They were all in their 20s when they died, and their bodies were found scattered on and around Gilgo Beach more than a decade ago.

The document presented in court reportedly included a “Things to Remember” section, where Heuermann allegedly wrote himself notes for “next time,” like “hit harder,” along with a reminder to use heavier rope, because "light rope broke under [stress of being tightened]," the New York Post reported.

The defendant's use of the words, "next time," were viewed as an indication that he had more slayings planned, according to the district attorney, who wrote in a court filing, “The Gilgo Homicide Task Force members believe these references to ‘next time’ indicate Heuermann’s prior experience and what changes to implement moving forward.”

The suspect was initially charged with the murders of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.

Heuermann also reportedly typed out a note about how important it was to get enough sleep to avoid “problems” and increase “play time.”

Other instructions included “push pins to hang drop clothes from ceiling” instead of tape, and considerations for “sound travel,” suggesting a preference for committing crimes indoors, prosecutors said. There was also a note that “small is good” for potential victims.

A particularly chilling revelation from the document, which Heuermann allegedly kept since 2000, was the instruction to “remove head and hands.” This was consistent with the remains of Taylor, who was found without her head or hands in July 2003. Heuermann also wrote himself a reminder to “remove ID marks [tattoos],” supported by linear injuries around a tattoo on Taylor’s body, according to prosecutors.

The new indictment came after authorities combed the area where the bodies were found and searched Heuermann's home.

Taylor disappeared while working as a New York City escort. Costilla, who was from Trinidad and Tobago but lived in Queens, was found in 1993, extending the timeline of the suspected serial killings by nearly two decades. Unlike the other victims, Costilla was not known to be a sex worker, and her long-unsolved murder had not been previously linked to the Gilgo Beach investigation.

The new indictment came after authorities combed the woodland areas where the bodies were found and searched Heuermann's home in Massapequa Park, reportedly finding books about serial killers and the hard drive containing the disturbing "planning document."

Heuermann was taken into custody in July 2023 after being linked to the alleged murders of Barthelemy, Costello, and Waterman, and he was charged with the murder of Brainard-Barnes in January 2024.

The arrest followed a renewed investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders, which had remained unsolved for decades. The probe began with the discovery of more than 10 bodies along Ocean Parkway between December 2010 and April 2011. Most of the victims were petite female sex workers, but the remains also included a 2-year-old girl and a young Asian man.

