'Hit Harder': The Disturbing Notes Accused Gilgo Killer Rex Heuermann Kept About Alleged Murders

Suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann allegedly kept meticulous track of his heinous crimes in a digital "planning document" that detailed the brutal murders of six young women dating back to 1993, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prosecutors in Suffolk County, New York revealed at a hearing Thursday that the grim file held details about the decapitation and mutilation of two murder victims newly added to the Manhattan architect's rap sheet.

Heuermann, 60, was initially charged in the long-unsolved murders of four women dubbed the "Gilgo Four": Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, Megan Waterman, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes.