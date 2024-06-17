‘Yep, That Guy Ate People’: Armie Hammer Labels Cannibalism Accusations as Lies — as He Admits It Caused ‘Career Death’ in First Interview Post-Scandal

Armie Hammer has broken his silence on the cannibalism and abuse allegations against him in one of his first interviews since the scandal derailed his Hollywood career back in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The disgraced actor was accused of sexual assault and emotional abuse by several women in 2021 after private messages that he had allegedly sent detailing his cannibalistic fantasies and sexual fetishes emerged online.

In the wake of the controversy, he was dropped by his talent agency and publicist and stepped away from planned roles in projects like the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding and the Paramount+ TV series The Offer.