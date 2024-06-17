Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Armie Hammer

‘Yep, That Guy Ate People’: Armie Hammer Labels Cannibalism Accusations as Lies — as He Admits It Caused ‘Career Death’ in First Interview Post-Scandal

LA District Attorney Reviewing Case To Prosecute Armie Hammer For Sexual Assault
Source: Mega

Armie Hammer has broken his silence on the cannibalism and abuse allegations in one of his first interviews since the scandal derailed his career.

By:

Jun. 17 2024, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Armie Hammer has broken his silence on the cannibalism and abuse allegations against him in one of his first interviews since the scandal derailed his Hollywood career back in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The disgraced actor was accused of sexual assault and emotional abuse by several women in 2021 after private messages that he had allegedly sent detailing his cannibalistic fantasies and sexual fetishes emerged online.

In the wake of the controversy, he was dropped by his talent agency and publicist and stepped away from planned roles in projects like the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding and the Paramount+ TV series The Offer.

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer
Source: mega

The disgraced actor was accused of sexual assault and emotional abuse by several women in 2021 after private messages that he had allegedly sent detailing his cannibalistic fantasies and sexual fetishes emerged online.

"People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. They're like, 'Yep, that guy ate people,'" Hammer said with a laugh during an appearance on a new episode of the Painful Lessons podcast.

"Like what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! How am I going to be a cannibal?! It was bizarre," he continued, per Variety.

"Even in the discrepancies, in whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it."

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer american express lawsuit dismissed debt pp
Source: mega

In the wake of the controversy, he was dropped by his talent agency and publicist and stepped away from planned roles in projects like the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding and the Paramount+ TV series The Offer.

MORE ON:
Armie Hammer
Article continues below advertisement

The Call Me by Your Name star confessed that he "never knew how to give myself love" or "self-validation" before the allegations because he "had this job where I was able to get it from so many people."

"I’m actually now at a place where I’m really grateful for it because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me. I didn’t feel good. I never felt satisfied, I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself — where I had self-esteem."

Hammer explained that he went through "an ego death" and "a career death" due to the accusations and ultimately decided to join a 12-step program.

Article continues below advertisement
armiehammersub

"Even in the discrepancies, in whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it," Hammer said.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"It’s almost like a neutron bomb went off in my life," he said. "It killed me, it killed my ego, it killed all the people around me that I thought were my friends that weren’t — all of those people, in a flash, went away."

“But the buildings were still standing," he added. "I’m still here, I still have my health, and I’m really grateful for that."

Although Hammer admitted that his career as an actor is "nowhere" because he’s "not a viable commodity" within the "Hollywood system," he said he is making his "own sandbox" by writing a script with a friend.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.