Armie Hammer's Ex-Fiancée Allegedly Believes He Used Relationship to Rebuild His Reputation: Report
Armie Hammer's rumored fiancée Marina Gris reportedly called off their engagement just three months after the actor proposed because she didn't trust his intentions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, insiders claim the 26-year-old IT consultant broke up with Hammer, 37 because she believed he was trying to use her to resurrect his shattered career.
"Marina's friends convinced her Armie was using their relationship as a public relations prop to show the world he was a changed man," a source told the National Enquirer.
The 37-year-old actor has been attempting to make a comeback after dealing with the backlash following a slew of women publicly accusing him of sexual assault and emotional abuse.
Hammer has denied the allegations and insisted that all of the encounters were consensual.
"If anybody is poison in the industry right now, it's Armie," the source continued. "He's willing to do anything possible to rebuild his reputation— even getting married to look like a solid citizen again!"
Hammer is said to have asked Gris to marry him just three months after finalizing his messy divorce from ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, 41, who he shares two children with.
"Armie was desperate to get his career back on track and pushed the engagement so fast and publicly it all seemed way too orchestrated to Marina," the insider said. "She didn't want to get married as part of a PR stunt."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Hammer's reps for comment.
As this outlet previously reported, the Call Me by Your Name star's whirlwind romance ended as quickly as it began.
Gris announced the breakup on her Instagram story, writing, "It’s with a reflective heart that I announce the end of my journey with Armie, a chapter that’s been deeply personal and warmly significant in my life and closed a month ago."
The actor's now-ex-fiancée went on to acknowledge she was "aware of the conversations and stories circulating" about Hammer, but insisted her relationship with him was "positive and in no way reflective of these allegations."
Hammer and Gris reportedly met in July 2023 and shortly after went on a romantic getaway to Rome, where they spent a weekend together at a 5-star hotel.
Last October, Gris shared a bouquet of pink and white roses the actor sent her along with a note that read, "We are doing this. Forever."
Unfortunately for Hammer, lavish trips and grand gestures apparently fell short in convincing Gris that marriage was an appropriate next step.