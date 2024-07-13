Bipolar Disorder, Manic Depression and Alcoholism: Faye Dunaway Reveals Tragic Double Life in Explosive Tell-All Documentary

“I had periods where I was very depressed, and I was very moody and I actually have, we might as well say, a bipolar diagnosis,” Dunaway revealed in the documentary, Faye. “You can be up high, you can be manic, you can be very depressed.”

The Hollywood legend recalled filming a restaurant scene for the 1974 movie Chinatown opposite Jack Nicholson, but production was repeatedly halted by stubborn hair.

"I have naturally curly hair, so my hair doesn’t want to do what another person tells it to do."

Director Roman Polanski had to intervene abruptly by physically removing the unruly hair, a moment that shocked even the most seasoned crew members.