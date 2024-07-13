Bipolar Disorder, Manic Depression and Alcoholism: Faye Dunaway Reveals Tragic Double Life in Explosive Tell-All Documentary
Network and Bonnie and Clyde star Faye Dunaway, who’s long had a reputation in Hollywood for being “difficult,” revealed in the film, which starts streaming Saturday on Max, that her egregious behavior over the years was due to her suffering from bipolar disorder, manic depression and alcoholism, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“I had periods where I was very depressed, and I was very moody and I actually have, we might as well say, a bipolar diagnosis,” Dunaway revealed in the documentary, Faye. “You can be up high, you can be manic, you can be very depressed.”
The Hollywood legend recalled filming a restaurant scene for the 1974 movie Chinatown opposite Jack Nicholson, but production was repeatedly halted by stubborn hair.
"I have naturally curly hair, so my hair doesn’t want to do what another person tells it to do."
Director Roman Polanski had to intervene abruptly by physically removing the unruly hair, a moment that shocked even the most seasoned crew members.
The hair incident was just the tip of the iceberg for Dunaway, who has a longstanding reputation for being "difficult" in the industry.
In the documentary, she bravely opens up about her battles with bipolar disorder, manic depression, and alcoholism, shedding light on the reasons behind her past behavior.
Dunaway also became obsessed with the lip balm brand Blistex.
“I can’t speak without it,” she admitted.
Assistant director Hawk Koch remembered that “Lee Harmon, who was our great makeup man, had a tube of Blistex, and between every shot, he’d have to put Blistex on her lips. It was her security blanket. But for Roman and for the rest of us, oy vey, what a pain in the ass.”
- Kelly Clarkson 'Crushing' on Kevin Costner: 'She Thinks He'd Be Perfect'
- Kim K. Wants Odell Back: Desperate Diva Craves the ‘Over-the-Top Fame’ of Dating an NFL Star — Just Like Rival Taylor Swift: REPORT
- BALDWIN CASE DISMISSED: Actor Breaks Down in Tears as Judge Agrees State Buried Evidence in Shocking Court Twist
Dunaway's troubles extended beyond the film set. In 2019, she was dismissed from the Broadway-bound play Tea at Five after creating a "hostile" environment backstage.
Sources told the New York Post that she had a heated altercation with the crew moments before a performance. Explaining her outburst, Dunaway attributed it to her struggle to embody Katharine Hepburn's character due to their differing backgrounds, which triggered her bipolar disorder.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Despite the challenges, Dunaway's journey towards healing and self-awareness continues.
Following her departure from the Broadway play, she sought medical help and found solace in prescribed medications.
Reflecting on her past, Dunaway shared, "I am quieter... I'm still responsible for my actions. But this is what I came to understand was the reason for them."
She also disclosed her battle with alcoholism, stating, "I went through a period where I had problems with alcohol... I'm in [a] program, and I have been for about 15 years."