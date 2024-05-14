New Details: 'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Accused of 'Slurring' and Smelling of Alcohol During Alleged Hit-and-Run

As this outlet reported, Dzhamal Badalov sued Delaney in January, accusing her of driving erratically down Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista, California, before allegedly hitting his motorcycle and sending him flying toward the intersection. He also claimed she fled from the scene.

The actress — known for playing Diane Russell in the ABC police drama — was slapped with a hit-and-run property damage charge, a misdemeanor, over the incident involving Badalov, who claimed she fled the scene.