Subscribe

New Details: 'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Accused of 'Slurring' and Smelling of Alcohol During Alleged Hit-and-Run

kim delaney main
Source: MEGA

Kim Delaney was accused of crashing into a motorcyclist and allegedly fleeing the scene.

By:

May 14 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

The man suing Kim Delaney for an alleged hit-and-run has revealed new details from the 2022 collision. In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, he claimed the NYPD star, 62, had a "strong smell of alcohol" and was "slurring" her words when she reportedly rear-ended him while he was stopped at a red light.

kim delaney nypd blue hit and run lawsuit flee scene court denies wrongdoing criminal charge response
Source: MEGA

She was sued in January over the alleged incident.

As this outlet reported, Dzhamal Badalov sued Delaney in January, accusing her of driving erratically down Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista, California, before allegedly hitting his motorcycle and sending him flying toward the intersection. He also claimed she fled from the scene.

The actress — known for playing Diane Russell in the ABC police drama — was slapped with a hit-and-run property damage charge, a misdemeanor, over the incident involving Badalov, who claimed she fled the scene.

In the latest filing from May 13, Badalov exposed Delaney's alleged state, and his accusations are disturbing.

"Witnesses observed Defendant approach the red light at the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Boise Avenue in Mar Vista, California 90066. At the intersection was Plaintiff DZHAMAL BADALOV ("Plaintiff') who was completely stopped on his motorcycle due to the red light in front of him. Defendant quickly approached Plaintiff and crashed into the rear of Plaintiffs motorcycle, causing Plaintiff to be thrown off his motorcycle and land onto the street," the legal documents read.

kim delaney nypd blue hit and run lawsuit flee scene court denies wrongdoing criminal charge response
Source: MEGA

She was ordered to complete a drunk driving program and 50 hours of community service.

Badalov claimed that immediately after the collision, witnesses rushed to his and Delaney's side and "noticed that Defendant appeared intoxicated because Plaintiff was not able to walk properly, her eyes appeared unable to stop moving in all directions as if she was unable to control them."

He alleged, "Her balance looked unsteady" and "she was slurring while attempting to speak." Badalov claimed she had "a strong smell of alcohol" coming from her and the black Mercedes she was driving.

kim delaney nypd blue hit and run lawsuit flee scene court denies wrongdoing criminal charge response
Source: MEGA

The motorcyclist claimed she "erratically drove off" after the alleged accident, "striking the concrete median while fleeing."

But her alleged behavior didn't stop there.

"Shortly thereafter, Defendant did not exchange her information with Plaintiff, got back into her vehicle and erratically drove off, striking the concrete median while fleeing," he stated.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — the NYPD Blue actress was hit with 50 hours of community service and instructed to complete the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Program (MADD) as part of a 12-month diversion program over the incident.

Delaney asked the judge to toss the case in February and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Delaney asked the judge to toss the case in February and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

