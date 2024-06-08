Your tip
REVEALED: Chicago's Liberal Mayor Brandon Johnson Spent $30,000 on Makeup During his First Year in Office

Source: mega
By:

Jun. 8 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has come under scrutiny for his excessive spending on personal grooming.

Johnson managed to burn through a staggering $30,000 in just one year, with the majority of the funds allocated to makeup services.

Source: @milloydenise/instagram

Between 2023 and 2024, Johnson made more than 30 payments to Denise Milloy's Makeup Majic.

Most of the $30,000 went to Denise Milloy, a makeup artist and self-professed "skincare enthusiast" who operates on the south side of the city.

The rest of the sum- $4,000- was spent on hair appointments at a beauty salon.

Johnson, a progressive Democrat, was elected mayor in 2023 after defeating Paul Vallas in a runoff election.

Source: @milloydenise/instagram; MEGA

Most of the $30,000 went to Denise Milloy, a makeup artist and self-professed 'skincare enthusiast' who operates on the south side of Chicago.

Amidst the backlash, campaign advisor Bill Neidhardt attempted to deflect criticism by commending the mayor for not utilizing taxpayer money for grooming services. However, questions persist regarding the necessity and appropriateness of such expenses.

In a written statement to the Chicago Sun Times, Neidhart said: 'The mayor does not spend taxpayer dollars in preparation for the many public appearances and events he attends every day.'

Furthermore, Neidhardt emphasized the support for "black- and women-owned businesses" through Johnson's spending but failed to address inquiries regarding potential beneficiaries besides the mayor and the decision to retain a makeup artist.

Source: mega

Only 21 percent of Chicago residents approve of Johnson's performance.

Despite Neidhardt's efforts to spin the narrative positively, comparisons with other officials' grooming expenses reveal a stark contrast.

For instance, in 2019, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle spent a mere $217 on makeup services, underscoring the magnitude of Mayor Johnson's spending.

The controversy comes at a challenging time for Mayor Johnson, as recent polls indicate dwindling approval ratings among Chicago voters.

The controversy comes at a challenging time for Mayor Johnson, as recent polls indicate dwindling approval ratings among Chicago voters.

Source: radar

Only about one-fifth of voters in the Windy City said they approve of the freshman mayor in a new poll conducted by Democratic pollster Tulchin Research.

When asked how they felt Johnson was performing, just 21 percent replied that they approved of his performance as mayor.

Seven percent of survey responders rated Johnson's performance as 'excellent,' while another 14 percent answered it was 'good.' Meanwhile, as many as 69 percent disapprove of the mayor's performance, with 27 percent rating it as 'only fair' and 43 percent as 'bad.'

