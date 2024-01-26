Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown on Best Behavior While in Custody on First-Degree Murder Charge for Mother's Death
Former NFL player Sergio Brown is being held at the Cook County Jail as he awaits trial on a first-degree murder charge for the death of his mother, Myrtle Simmons-Brown, and RadarOnline.com has learned he's faced no disciplinary action while in custody.
Brown was booked in Oct. 2023 after being charged with first-degree murder and concealment of the body of 73-year-old Simmons-Brown, for which he pleaded not guilty.
A visitor log obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that he's been visited 18 times by nine different people since the date he was booked.
The 35-year-old had traveled to Cancún before he was extradited. Mexican law enforcement later deported him to the U.S. after authorities in Illinois obtained an arrest warrant.
Brown is accused of killing his mother and trying to hide the evidence after her body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home, according to the Maywood Police Department.
The mother and son, who had lived together, were both reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 16, and she was discovered later that day.
RadarOnline.com previously confirmed that she died from blunt force trauma according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. We were told that Simmons-Brown's manner of death was listed as homicide.
- REVEALED: Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown's Visitor Log as He Awaits Trial on Murder Charge in Mother's Death
- Pittsburgh Steelers Break Silence on Sergio Brown Wearing Team Jersey in Mug Shot
- Connecticut Man Sentenced to 85 Years in Prison After Beating a 93-Year-Old Woman to Death for Beer and Cigarette Money
It was understandably a devastating turn of events for her loved ones. "We're going to find out what happened because it's not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages. People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her," her heartbroken sister, Sheila Simmons, told local outlet WGN9.
"Now, I got the call this morning saying that she's missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead."
According to prosecutors, investigators also found similarities between DNA samples from under Simmons-Brown's fingernails and a toothbrush in Brown's bedroom.
Public defender Robert Fox argued there were no witnesses to such a crime. "There's no direct evidence. It's all circumstantial," Fox said during a detention hearing in October.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Brown's next scheduled court date is March 7.
Following news of Simmons-Brown's death, the family released a statement about the woman she was. "Myrtle was a beautiful, loving, and inspirational soul that made everyone around her feel like they mattered," they shared. "With her contagious smile and personality, our loss of Myrtle has left an indescribable void not only in our lives, but in our communities."