'They're Kidnapping Me!': Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown's Meltdown Caught on Camera During Extradition

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown initially refused to go with Mexican authorities when they tried to extradite him to the United States, putting up a fight in a shocking newly released video that captured his meltdown on a plane.

RadarOnline.com reported on Tuesday that Brown was arrested in connection with the September death of his mother, Myrtle. Her body was discovered in a creek on September 16 after the two had both been reported missing by family members.