'They're Kidnapping Me!': Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown's Meltdown Caught on Camera During Extradition
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown initially refused to go with Mexican authorities when they tried to extradite him to the United States, putting up a fight in a shocking newly released video that captured his meltdown on a plane.
RadarOnline.com reported on Tuesday that Brown was arrested in connection with the September death of his mother, Myrtle. Her body was discovered in a creek on September 16 after the two had both been reported missing by family members.
The retired athlete was taken into custody in San Diego while "re-entering" America, a spokesperson for Maywood Police Department told this site on Wednesday, noting he is awaiting extradition to Illinois to "face charges of First-Degree Murder."
Explosive footage showed the dramatic lead-up to that very moment. A Lakeside resident captured the incident as the Aeromexico plane was on the tarmac.
"I'm free. I have my passport. Why are they grabbing me?" Sergio exclaimed in the clip.
"I'm from Chicago. My flight was Columbia. Why am I going to Tijuana?" he yelled.
"Let me go!" Sergio screamed. "This is kidnapping! Cameras, please! Kidnapping!"
As a struggle ensued with the immigration officers, Brown appeared to lurch backward while two men were trying to apprehend him when a woman who said she was a doctor stepped in to help.
The woman suspected he was having an anxiety attack over the ordeal, suggesting that somebody get him a glass of water, leading another person to demand that he drink from something that was not glass.
There was a continued exchange of words before the video shared with CBS 8 wrapped. The passenger who shot the video said she noticed Sergio was not handcuffed at the time.
RadarOnline.com previously confirmed that his late mother, Myrtle, died from multiple injuries due to assault, her autopsy revealed. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office also told us that her manner of death was listed as homicide.
Sergio, who played in the NFL from 2010 to 2016, was seen partying in Tulum days after his mother's death.
"Myrtle was a beautiful, loving, and inspirational soul that made everyone around her feel like they mattered. With her contagious smile and personality, our loss of Myrtle has left an indescribable void not only in our lives, but in our communities," family said.
"We are also heartened by the news that Sergio Brown has been apprehended and returned to the United States unharmed. Our family is prayerful that, as the investigation progresses, more answers will become available, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident."
As of now, Sergio remains in the downtown San Diego jail being held without bail until he is transported to Illinois.