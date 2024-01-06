REVEALED: Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown's Visitor Log as He Awaits Trial on Murder Charge in Mother's Death

A visitor log obtained by RadarOnline.com on Thursday showed that he has been visited 18 times by nine different people since being booked on Oct. 25.

Former NFL player Sergio Brown has been paid several visits while being held in Cook County Jail as he awaits trial on charges of first-degree murder and concealing a body in the death of his mother, Myrtle Brown .

Brown was arrested in San Diego on Oct. 10 after being deported from Mexico and extradited to Maywood.

The first visit was listed on Oct. 31, and the latest visit was on Jan. 2, with some in November and just after Christmas.

On the log is a Dec. 28 visit from a "Nicholas Brown" but it is unclear if that is Sergio's brother, Nick Brown, who spoke out after Myrtle's tragic death, thanking all those who reached out to their family to offer help, love and condolences.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Nick for comment but did not hear back.