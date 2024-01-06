REVEALED: Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown's Visitor Log as He Awaits Trial on Murder Charge in Mother's Death
Former NFL player Sergio Brown has been paid several visits while being held in Cook County Jail as he awaits trial on charges of first-degree murder and concealing a body in the death of his mother, Myrtle Brown.
A visitor log obtained by RadarOnline.com on Thursday showed that he has been visited 18 times by nine different people since being booked on Oct. 25.
The first visit was listed on Oct. 31, and the latest visit was on Jan. 2, with some in November and just after Christmas.
On the log is a Dec. 28 visit from a "Nicholas Brown" but it is unclear if that is Sergio's brother, Nick Brown, who spoke out after Myrtle's tragic death, thanking all those who reached out to their family to offer help, love and condolences.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Nick for comment but did not hear back.
Sergio and their mother, Myrtle, were previously reported missing by family members on Sept. 16, and Myrtle was later found dead in a creek less than 100 yards from her home.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to RadarOnline.com that Myrtle died as a result of "multiple injuries due to assault" and her death is being investigated as a homicide.
"Myrtle was a beautiful, loving, and inspirational soul that made everyone around her feel like they mattered. With her contagious smile and personality, our loss of Myrtle has left an indescribable void not only in our lives, but in our communities," her family shared in a statement.
Brown was arrested in San Diego on Oct. 10 after being deported from Mexico, where he was seen partying in videos shared on social media, and later extradited to Maywood.
Prosecutors said the former athlete was using his mother's credit card in the days after her death.
"Cameras in the area captured the offender burning items in a firepit on the evening of September 14," according to Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jose Villarreal. "Police later found burnt fabric in this same firepit."
"The offender booked a one-way ticket to Cancun on September 15 at around 3 a.m.," Villarreal stated. "An Uber driver drove the offender to the airport early on September 15, and he flew out of Chicago that same morning."
As we previously reported, Sergio has pleaded not guilty.
"There's no direct evidence. It's all circumstantial," his public defender Robert Fox said.
Looking ahead, Sergio has a status hearing in the case set for January 24.