Pittsburgh Steelers Break Silence on Sergio Brown Wearing Team Jersey in Mug Shot

As this outlet reported, Brown, 35, was arrested in Mexico City on October 7. He was deported to San Diego and transported to Maywood on Tuesday, where he was officially charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body in connection to his mother's death.

In his newest mug shot, the former New England Patriots safety coyly smiled at the camera, wearing a black jersey with the Steeler's logo and NFL patch as clear as day.