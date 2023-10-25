Pittsburgh Steelers Break Silence on Sergio Brown Wearing Team Jersey in Mug Shot
The Steelers want to make it clear that they have zero association with accused mom killer Sergio Brown, releasing a statement exclusively to RadarOnline.com after the former NFL star proudly wore a Ben Roethlisberger jersey displaying the Pittsburg team's logo in his mug shot.
As this outlet reported, Brown, 35, was arrested in Mexico City on October 7. He was deported to San Diego and transported to Maywood on Tuesday, where he was officially charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body in connection to his mother's death.
In his newest mug shot, the former New England Patriots safety coyly smiled at the camera, wearing a black jersey with the Steeler's logo and NFL patch as clear as day.
"Sergio was not a member of the Steelers and has no affiliation in the past with the team," Burt Lauten, the team's public relations director, told RadarOnline.com on Wednesday after he reached out for comment about the mug.
Despite bouncing around to several teams during his six-year NFL career, Brown was never a Steelers player.
The University of Notre Dame starter was signed by the Patriots in 2010 before moving on to the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, and Buffalo Bills. Brown's career ended in 2016 after his short-lived time on the Bills.
His 73-year-old mom, Myrtle Brown, was found dead in September, with her son being accused of killing her and dumping her body near an Illinois creek before going on a party binge in Mexico.
RadarOnline.com confirmed that Myrtle's autopsy showed she died from multiple injuries due to assault. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office also told us that her manner of death was listed as homicide, revealing she suffered blunt force trauma.
The ex-defensive back was caught by Mexico authorities after he was spotted dancing with women while shirtless following his mom's killing.
A disturbing video showed Brown being unruly when they extradited him to the United States. The ex-NFL appeared in an Illinois courtroom earlier today, with the prosecutors dropping bombshell claims that he had planned on traveling to Medellin, Colombia, before his arrest.
Documents showed that DNA linked Brown to his mother’s murder, according to WGNTV. He is due back in court next month on November 22.