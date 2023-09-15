Your tip
Bethenny Frankel Shut Down by T.J. Maxx: Forced to Pickup Gifts She Left for Staffers Due to 'Company Policy'

Source: MEGA; T.J. Maxx

Bethenny Frankel caught backlash after dropping off the makeup despite the staffer telling her it was against the company's rules.

Sep. 15 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Bethenny Frankel picked up the makeup she dropped off for the female staffers at T.J. Maxx after being told by corporate that it's against company policy for employees to accept gifts — but the cosmetics didn't go to waste! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the former Real Housewives of New York star-turned-billionaire gave the makeup, which we're told was about $1k worth, to the lovely ladies at Restoration Hardware in Riverhead, New York.

Source: MEGA

The Skinnygirl founder insisted on leaving the gift and said she'd reach out to T.J. Maxx, and they'd "make an exception."

Frankel came under fire when she filmed herself giving her "friend," a T.J. Maxx staff member, bags of opened makeup, despite the retail employee, who was on the clock, explaining that she couldn't take the present due to company policy. The Skinnygirl founder insisted on leaving the gift and said she'd reach out to T.J. Maxx, which she was sure would "make an exception."

However, sources tell RadarOnline.com that's not how it went down.

"She loves TJ MAXX, and when checking out, the girls always comment on the beauty choices she makes," an insider told us in response to the backlash, adding she's "gifted a lot of makeup" and only uses about "5 percent of it."

Frankel "hates to waste," the source pointed out, adding, "This was all UNUSED makeup that she sorted in kits for the staff."

The insider revealed that the BStrong founder "asked corporate and wasn’t allowed to gift it," so "Bethenny picked it up and brought it to the lovely ladies at Restoration Hardware in Riverhead. They were so grateful."

"Bethenny doesn’t keep any extra makeup other than what she needs to do her own glam for her podcast. She also hates to waste food or anything so this makes perfect sense, and she will continue to do it," the source shared.

bethenny frankel pitched reality show bravo reality star treatment
Source: MEGA

Sources told RadarOnline.com that she gave the makeup to the Restoration Hardware staff after T.J. Maxx told her no.

Frankel was slammed for her "privilege" after posting the TikTok video, which showed her dropping off the makeup at T.J. Maxx despite the employee insisting she take it back.

@LoveAndyC reposted the video with her reaction, which quickly caught traction.

"The entitlement of that woman," she commented. "No one wants a used makeup, lady." Calling Frankel "out of touch," she accused the famous former reality star of using her star power to bypass rules.

Her video has already collected 1 million views and counting.

"That's just gross," one person shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Used makeup is not hygienic, it’s just rude. She can give unused makeup as a real gift. And if it’s a gift why video it?" asked another.

However, RadarOnline.com can confirm Frankel's efforts didn't work — at least not at T.J. Maxx.

